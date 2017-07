Klamath Falls Subaru Showcases Its Commitment To Health And Wellness Through Support Of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

1 2 3 Smiling Children 2017 Subaru Impreza 2017 Subaru Legacy

-- In an effort to make a positive impact on the health and wellness of our local community, KLAMATH FALLS SUBARU is supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by collecting messages of hope for local patients, as well as blankets for adults and arts & crafts kits for children undergoing treatment. This was part of a larger Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) initiative during June called Subaru Loves to Care.The Subaru Loves to Care initiative reflects Subaru of America's corporate goals to improve the health and wellness of those in the local communities where we live and work. Both SOA and local retailers across the country have shown their commitment to community wellbeing in a variety of ways – all part of the larger Subaru Love Promise community commitment effort, which is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world. Klamath Falls Subaru will be donating blankets and arts & craft kits for children to the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center on July 27 at 3:30.Kathy BartelsMarketing ManagerKlamath Falls Subaru541-883-7701 ext. 307SUBARU LOVES TO CARE 2017