Klamath Falls Subaru Showcases Its Commitment To Health And Wellness Through Support Of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Subaru Loves to Care initiative reflects Subaru of America's corporate goals to improve the health and wellness of those in the local communities where we live and work. Both SOA and local retailers across the country have shown their commitment to community wellbeing in a variety of ways – all part of the larger Subaru Love Promise community commitment effort, which is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.
Klamath Falls Subaru will be donating blankets and arts & craft kits for children to the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center on July 27 at 3:30.
Contact Information:
Kathy Bartels
Marketing Manager
Klamath Falls Subaru
541-883-7701 ext. 307
SUBARU LOVES TO CARE 2017
Photos:
