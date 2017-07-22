 
News By Tag
* Faculty
* New Appointment
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Rady School of Management Names Allan Timmermann Associate Dean for Faculty

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Faculty
New Appointment
Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
San Diego - California - US

Subject:
Executives

SAN DIEGO - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Professor Allan Timmermann has been selected to serve as the Associate Dean for Faculty at the Rady School of Management University of California San Diego.  As Associate Dean, Timmermann will have oversight for academic personnel initiatives, including merit, promotion and recruiting recommendations. Priorities this year will be the promotion and tenure process, and the faculty excellence program.

Timmermann brings over 25 years of research and teaching experience to his new role. He currently holds the Atkinson/Epstein Endowed Chair in Management Leadership, and is co-director of the school's Master of Finance Program.  He joined the Rady School in its early years from the Economics Department at UC San Diego.

"Allan has remained an extraordinary scholar and educator, and has actively served our school and the broader university campus in many important capacities," Rady School of Management Dean Robert S. Sullivan.

Timmerman began his career in 1991 as a lecturer in Financial Economics at the University of London. He joined UC San Diego in 1994 and since that time has held various positions within Economics and the Rady School.

Timmermann uses a mix of theory, data and econometric techniques to understand the behavior of prices and expectations in financial markets. His objective is to understand what determines the movement of security prices and to use this in managing risk, forming portfolios and forecasting future price movements. He has also studied mutual fund and pension fund performance.

Timmermann has developed new methods in areas such as forecasting under structural breaks, forecast combinations and evaluation of predictive skills. He serves as an associate editor on leading journals in financial economics and econometrics. Timmermann earned his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge.

About the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego

The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is a business school that develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive impact in the world through innovation, collaboration and knowledge. The Rady School offers a Full-Time MBA program, a FlexMBAprogram for working professionals, a Ph.D. program, a Master of Finance program, a Master of Science in Business Analytics program, Executive Education and undergraduate courses. To find out more about the Rady School visit http://www.rady.ucsd.edu.

Contact
Hallie Jacobs
***@ucsd.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@ucsd.edu Email Verified
Tags:Faculty, New Appointment, Education
Industry:Education
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rady School of Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share