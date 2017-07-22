News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rady School of Management Names Allan Timmermann Associate Dean for Faculty
Timmermann brings over 25 years of research and teaching experience to his new role. He currently holds the Atkinson/Epstein Endowed Chair in Management Leadership, and is co-director of the school's Master of Finance Program. He joined the Rady School in its early years from the Economics Department at UC San Diego.
"Allan has remained an extraordinary scholar and educator, and has actively served our school and the broader university campus in many important capacities,"
Timmerman began his career in 1991 as a lecturer in Financial Economics at the University of London. He joined UC San Diego in 1994 and since that time has held various positions within Economics and the Rady School.
Timmermann uses a mix of theory, data and econometric techniques to understand the behavior of prices and expectations in financial markets. His objective is to understand what determines the movement of security prices and to use this in managing risk, forming portfolios and forecasting future price movements. He has also studied mutual fund and pension fund performance.
Timmermann has developed new methods in areas such as forecasting under structural breaks, forecast combinations and evaluation of predictive skills. He serves as an associate editor on leading journals in financial economics and econometrics. Timmermann earned his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge.
About the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego
The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is a business school that develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive impact in the world through innovation, collaboration and knowledge. The Rady School offers a Full-Time MBA program, a FlexMBAprogram for working professionals, a Ph.D. program, a Master of Finance program, a Master of Science in Business Analytics program, Executive Education and undergraduate courses. To find out more about the Rady School visit http://www.rady.ucsd.edu.
Contact
Hallie Jacobs
***@ucsd.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse