"A Host of Divine Inspiration" by Susie Matthews

ISBN#978-1787194175"A Host of Divine Inspiration"by Susie MatthewsInspirational philosophy, poetry & life lessons from a member of the SNU Ministry and spiritual medium"A Host of Divine Inspiration"contains inspired philosophy, inspired poetry, and a mini-dictionary of the author's understanding of the meaning of spiritual, religious and medical words that are not common outside of their realm. This book includes something for everyone, especially those that are interested in increasing their knowledge.This is the third in a series of books following "Inspirations of The Divine and A Question of Divine Inspiration". You can follow the author and her life as it unfolds as well as giving you a little insight into my life as a spiritual medium and spiritual Officiant (which is a Junior Minister), and now, of course, an author.The fourth book in the series will be called "More Inspirations of The Divine" but you will have to wait and see what it contains. It will reflect my life, my spiritual development and probably my experiences as a member of the SNU Ministry and medium."We are here for you now and always. Be at peace and know that all is working out as it is meant to. Know that in every dark cloud there are lessons for you to learn and experience for you to gain. The pain and obstacles you encounter will bear you up unto the light where all find the peace that their souls are looking for. We hear you cry out in spirit and we are there by your sides. We hold and nurse you, we give you the strength to carry on and walk hand in hand with you. What happens to you has already happened to us. We are here because we care and understand and because we wish to help you through this time. The love that we have for you knows no bounds and is completely unconditional. Be still within the eye of the storm and wait for it to blow over. Know that nothing lasts forever. And when this phase of life is complete and your situation is behind you, move forward with that special peace and love in your hearts that comes from facing the situations of the Earth. In your ever changing and transient world only one thing remains pure and true and that is the Divine love and light that is sent to all. Remember you are always one in the light and in the spirit. Blessings of peace and love to you all."This inspirational book is also available in paperback from Amazon at:and this book can be downloaded in e-book format from:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Host-Divine-Inspiration-Susie-Matthews-ebook/dp/B073D92F6L