Bloom Organics Day Spa: Spin to Win Bloom Organics Day Spa is to host its summer Open House event, featuring an array of new treatments and products, where everyone will win. Spin the Wheel of Wellness SARASOTA, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Bloom Organics Day Spa is excited to announce its summer Open House, entitled Perkville & Pimms Double Points Party, on Wednesday, August 9th at 2065 Siesta Drive from 5pm – 8pm. Complimentary Pimms cocktails, an Éminence Organic Skin Care Wrinkle Erase Bar and Peel Bar, complimentary Pro make-up applications by a jane iredale makeup artist and extensive prizes worth $100s on spinning the "Wheel of Wellness" will be awaiting all registered attendees.



"Like many here, we're non-Sarasota natives and don't understand why there aren't more events in the summer. We are so grateful to the full time residents of Sarasota for our 7th year in business that we would like to thank them with lots and lots of prizes", says Yasmin Farrell, President and Therapist of Bloom Organics Day Spa. 'The team and I are so excited. Our "Wheel of Wellness" will reward everyone!"



The Open House will coincide with Bloom Organics Day Spa's 7th year anniversary.



http://www.bloomorganics.com



Contact

Bloom Organics Day Spa & Boutique

Gerry Farrell (VP & Director of Marketing)

9413624194

***@bloomorganics.com



Photo:

