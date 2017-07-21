Country(s)
Industry News
Bloom Organics Day Spa: Spin to Win
Bloom Organics Day Spa is to host its summer Open House event, featuring an array of new treatments and products, where everyone will win.
"Like many here, we're non-Sarasota natives and don't understand why there aren't more events in the summer. We are so grateful to the full time residents of Sarasota for our 7th year in business that we would like to thank them with lots and lots of prizes", says Yasmin Farrell, President and Therapist of Bloom Organics Day Spa. 'The team and I are so excited. Our "Wheel of Wellness" will reward everyone!"
The Open House will coincide with Bloom Organics Day Spa's 7th year anniversary.
http://www.bloomorganics.com
Contact
Bloom Organics Day Spa & Boutique
Gerry Farrell (VP & Director of Marketing)
9413624194
***@bloomorganics.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse