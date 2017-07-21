Butler Watch Company Limited Edition OOOI Watch Released

Butler Watch Company releases OOOI watch utilizing the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform. The campaign funding has surpassed 60% and time is available for additional backers.

--released a new limited edition model called OOOI, on July 17. 80 out of 99 watches total are available in a Kickstarter campaign that is currently underway and has received over 60% funding so far. The watch is not yet available on the BWC company website."Backers" as they are known on Kickstarter have an opportunity to back the project and receive a backer's reward. One reward in the campaign features unique watch casebacks with numbered watches and personalized engraving. Backers also enjoy pricing that will not be available after the campaign is finished.The BWC Kickstarter campaign is available in this link:What does OOOI stand for? "Unless you are involved in aviation, you probably are unfamiliar with OOOI. OOOI is an esoteric acronym meaning Out Off ON IN. Professional pilots record OOOI times for a flight segment; aircraft OUT of the gate, wheels OFF the runway into the air, wheels ON the runway, and aircraft IN the gate."Butler Watch Company is run by Corey Butler, a professional pilot and Boeing 767 Captain for a cargo airline. "Pilots like their watches to be functional tools, not just good looking timepieces. We build our watches with this in mind," says Butler.Butler Watch Companhy enjoys popularity in the professional aviation, as well as general aviation industries and is known for great customer service.