Kaya Skin Clinic opens its 24th Clinic in the region
"We are always looking at getting closer to our clients" said enthusiastically Debashish Neogi, CEO of Kaya. "Our expansion into key areas not only means we're getting bigger but we're getter better too. The Barsha Heights Clinic is conveniently located to cater to residents of a growing community around Barsha, Barsha Heights, the Greens, Springs, Lakes, Meadows, Emirates Living and even Arabian Ranches which is just a 10 min drive away. This is our second clinic in the new Kaya Brand Identity, where the experience in it is built around the clients, everything is personalized from the moment they enter the clinic until they leave. We've crafted a distinctive customer experience where Science meets Beauty that will definitely delight our clients."
Mr.Neogi went on to say "Kaya is more than just a brand. It is a special and enduring relationship between us and our clients. They trust us with their skin after all. And we are continuously evolving to help them look and feel their best".
Now in its 15th year, Kaya Skin Clinic has gained a distinctive reputation for itself winning 8 SuperBrand titles and has over 250,000 clients as a testimony to their expertise and success.
Kaya Skin Clinic is an international chain of skin clinics that specializes in advanced dermatological solutions for women and men. From the acne of adolescence to the stretch marks of motherhood and the challenges of mature skin, Kaya Skin Clinic aims to make every stage of life feel more beautiful with solutions that restore, preserve and enhance the essential vitality of skin.
Each service is a seamless blend of science, aesthetics and cosmetology designed to improve the overall performance of your skin.
Kaya Skin Clinic operates 24 clinics in the region with the largest pool of dermatologists offering expert skin care to millions of customers of all age groups and ethnicities.
Visit Kaya Skin Clinic at I – Rise Tower, Al Thannyah First, Barsha Heights or can be reached on 42428359 (tel:+97142428359) / 2428374 (tel:+97142428374).
