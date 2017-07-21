 
News By Tag
* Biodiversity
* Geostatistics
* Supergeo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Neihu
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Upgraded Extensions of SuperGIS Desktop Provide More Insights

Before the end of July, Supergeo will release a new update of SuperGIS Desktop 10 with brand-new SuperGIS Spatial Statistical Analyst and Biodiversity Analyst.
 
 
Major Upgrades to the Extensions of SuperGIS Desktop 10
Major Upgrades to the Extensions of SuperGIS Desktop 10
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Biodiversity
Geostatistics
Supergeo

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Neihu - Taipei - Taiwan

NEIHU, Taiwan - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Before the end of this July, Supergeo will release a new update of SuperGIS Desktop 10 along with brand-new SuperGIS Spatial Statistical Analyst and Biodiversity Analyst.

Developed by Supergeo Technologies Inc., SuperGIS Desktop 10 is powerful and multifunctional stand-alone GIS software, which can help users with different needs complete their projects with ease. Furthermore, with extensions specially designed for advanced users, many hidden patterns can be detected and analyzed, improving the quality of decision making.

Among extensions of SuperGIS Desktop, SuperGIS Spatial Statistical Analyst is the toolset that helps users integrate geostatistical methods with geoprocessing functions. By using it, professionals in various fields can explore the variance and the dependence on data, finding meaningful statistical patterns more effortlessly. In this upgrade version, Supergeo significantly improves the user interface, which not only makes it more intuitive but also can check the outliers and abnormal values more rapidly. Therefore, when conducting follow-up analysis, such as Kriging, users can get a more accurate estimation.

In this release, the SuperGIS Biodiversity Analyst is also upgraded. Being a hot research topic in biogeography and landscape ecology for a long time, the relationship between organisms and their living environment contains many complex aspects. SuperGIS Biodiversity Analyst includes abundant tools for people to calculate various indices like richness, diversity, and evenness. Moreover, more than one hundred landscape indices can also be calculated to provide researchers a more thorough understanding of the environment. The upgrade version has further enhanced the computing performance as well as adjusted the interface so that the result of analysis can be examined efficiently.

To help more people gaining geographic insights, Supergeo Product Team will keep developing new functions as well as improving existing features. Please follow the official twitter and facebook account of Supergeo for the latest news on SuperGIS product development!

Download the latest trial of SuperGIS Desktop:

http://www.supergeotek.com/download_6_desktop.aspx

Follow us on twitter:

https://twitter.com/SupergeoTek

About Supergeo

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.

Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.

Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc.
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Source:
Email:***@supergeo.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:Biodiversity, Geostatistics, Supergeo
Industry:Technology
Location:Neihu - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Supergeo Technologies Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share