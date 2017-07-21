Country(s)
Businesses are still feeling the aftershocks of ransomware
Even after remediation, the effects of ransomware remain. The feelings of security have been replaced with a strong sense of vulnerability and exposure. A public television and radio station in San Francisco, KQED, is currently experiencing this impact.
After being infected with ransomware demanding 1.7 bitcoin per PC, the FBI advised wiping the infected computers. A month after the attack, the station is still fixing the affected machines. Along with data loss and corruption, the wireless network and email servers crashed at its headquarters, moving operations to UC Hastings. It has interrupted all levels of work, from broadcast to hiring of new employees.
The most effective way to protect yourself and your business against vulnerabilities is keeping your systems up to date. Malware relies on outdated software, however keeping everything updated can be a nightmare. Utilizing a solution like Cloud Management Suite can simplify everything. Cloud Management Suite can indicate which devices have out of date software. A task can then be quickly built to deploy necessary updates.
