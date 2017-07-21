Businesses are still feeling the aftershocks of ransomware

 

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT Management technology, has released the latest summary of third-party software updates, including Chrome and Adobe. Keeping all third-party software updated is a smart strategy to protect businesses from ransomware and malware attacks.

Even after remediation, the effects of ransomware remain. The feelings of security have been replaced with a strong sense of vulnerability and exposure. A public television and radio station in San Francisco, KQED, is currently experiencing this impact.

After being infected with ransomware demanding 1.7 bitcoin per PC, the FBI advised wiping the infected computers. A month after the attack, the station is still fixing the affected machines. Along with data loss and corruption, the wireless network and email servers crashed at its headquarters, moving operations to UC Hastings. It has interrupted all levels of work, from broadcast to hiring of new employees.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your business against vulnerabilities is keeping your systems up to date. Malware relies on outdated software, however keeping everything updated can be a nightmare. Utilizing a solution like Cloud Management Suite can simplify everything. Cloud Management Suite can indicate which devices have out of date software. A task can then be quickly built to deploy necessary updates.

View all third-party patch updates here: https://www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/third-party-updates-...

About Verismic Software

Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-kind agentless, Cloud Management Suite (CMS); For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com.

