 
News By Tag
* Wedding Photographer Newcastle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newcastle Upon Tyne
  Tyne And Wear
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Getting Married? Well Congratulations!

Creative, documentary wedding photographer has room for only 4 more weddings this year. Contact Lindsey today to check for availability.
 
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, British IOT - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- I know how stressful the lead- up to your big day can be, so Forget Me Knot Images are there to help in anyway we can. Getting to know you both as a couple is a key ingredient for taking unique and beautiful wedding photos. At a convenient time you will be invited to my home for a cup of tea (or a glass of wine) to discuss your wedding day plans. I will answer any questions that you may have and help set your mind at ease. Should you remember something afterwards, I'm available whenever you need me: up to and beyond your big day

I limit the number of weddings that I take on to only 12 per year to ensure that the dedication that I give to you exceeds both your requirements and expectations in every way.
I offer three different collections as well as the flexibility to tailor something bespoke.  The packages, Ivy, Willow and Eden are carefully created and designed around your needs.

Thanks for considering me to photograph your big day.  Wedding photography is an investment; it's something you're going to keep forever and share with your children one day. When choosing your photographer, I recommend looking past the words, and trusting in what your heart is telling you about the images.

View some of our favourite images from 2016:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZtQImf28Io



End
Source:
Email:***@forgetmeknotimages.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Wedding Photographer Newcastle
Industry:Event
Location:Newcastle Upon Tyne - Tyne And Wear - British IOT
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share