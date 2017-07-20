News By Tag
Getting Married? Well Congratulations!
Creative, documentary wedding photographer has room for only 4 more weddings this year. Contact Lindsey today to check for availability.
I limit the number of weddings that I take on to only 12 per year to ensure that the dedication that I give to you exceeds both your requirements and expectations in every way.
I offer three different collections as well as the flexibility to tailor something bespoke. The packages, Ivy, Willow and Eden are carefully created and designed around your needs.
Thanks for considering me to photograph your big day. Wedding photography is an investment; it's something you're going to keep forever and share with your children one day. When choosing your photographer, I recommend looking past the words, and trusting in what your heart is telling you about the images.
View some of our favourite images from 2016:
Lindsey Guy
***@forgetmeknotimages.co.uk
