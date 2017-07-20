 
Industry News





Charcroft to highlight specialist electronic components and technical support at DSEI 2017

 
 
LLANWRTYD WELLS, Wales - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- - Specialist support based on over 40 years as a CECC-approved Defence supplier

- Hi-rel and COTS passives, semiconductors, emech, magnetic and power supplies

- New franchise agreement with AEM Inc., adds QPL-listed, MIL-PRF fuses

- Charcroft will be on Stand S4-310 at DSEI, ExCeL, London, 12-15 Sept 2017

Charcroft Electronics Ltd., – a specialist distributor and manufacturer of electronic components for harsh and high-end applications – will highlight electronic components for Defence applications in addition to expert design support at DSEI 2017.

"As an approved supplier to Defence OEMs and CEMs for over 40 years Charcroft has developed the expertise and quality-led systems which enable us to provide specialist technical and commercial support to Defence customers," explains Debbie Rowland, Director, Charcroft Electronics. "Our linecard of rugged COTS, BS/CECC and high-reliability components is backed by our status as a CECC-approved distributor and manufacturer of passive components."

Product Specialists will be on-stand to discuss the latest advances in component technology and to address specific design challenges. The commercial team will offer expertise in obsolescence management and customer-specific quality-assurance programmes.

The Product Specialists support Charcroft's franchised product range of passive, power, discrete, semiconductors, optoelectronic and electromechanical components from leading global and specialist manufacturers. The recent signing of a franchise agreement with AEM Inc., has added QPL-certified, MIL-PRF-23419/12 fuses to the product range. Technical support is also provided on the custom passive assemblies and legacy passives manufactured in Charcroft's UK-based CECC-approved production facility, which is also an approved Vishay Precision Centre.

Charcroft will be on Stand S4-310 in the UK Pavillion, at DSEI, ExCeL, London, from 12 to 15 September 2017. For more information visit: www.charcroft.com.

