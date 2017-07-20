 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Printing
* Business Growth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Why Your Business Needs Direct Mail Marketing

 
 
letterhead printing
letterhead printing
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing
Printing
Business Growth

Industry:
Marketing

Subject:
Reports

July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Here at PrintUK.com, we offer a wide range of products that can be used in direct mail marketing campaigns, such as custom letterheads, leaflets and even full colour brochures. We believe that direct mail is a vital tool for established SMEs. If you run a small-to-medium sized business with an established presence in the marketplace, you need to think about utilising direct mail marketing.

Direct mail can help your business thrive in three key ways.

1. Preventing stagnation

Established businesses can sometimes stagnate: they rely too much on their existing customers and don't recruit enough new ones. This can prove disastrous in the long-run. Direct mail campaigns are a cost-effective and highly-efficient way to attract new customers. As the website Ez marketing points out, one major advantage of direct mail is that it is highly targeted. "Direct mail allows you to focus on the people who want to hear from you." By creating a mailing list that only contains members of your target demographic, you can ensure that your direct mail only reaches individuals who are likely to respond to it, thereby maximising your conversion rate.

Unlike other forms of advertising, direct mail printing allows you to reliably convert a large percentage of the people who see your marketing materials into customers. As a result, it allows you to prevent your business stagnating by creating an influx of new clients.

2. Maintaining customer relations

Maintaining good relations with your existing customers is just as important as attracting new ones. That's why it's crucial that you send out printed direct mail to your existing customers on a regular basis. Sending someone a personalised professionally printed letterhead (http://printuk.com/letterhead-printing) (or another type of physical missive) shows that you value them and their support.

Unlike emails and other methods of contacting customers, printed letterheads have a tactile, personal quality and suggest that the sender really cares about the recipient. Use direct mail to show your customers that you care and give them a reason to keep using your business.

3. Keeping your customer-base in the loop

Every business adds new products or services to its range over time, or changes the way it operates. It's important for customers to be appraised of the way your business grows and changes because it directly affects them. Direct mail printing is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to keep customers up-to-date.

Direct mail is essential for many businesses. We at PrintUK.com offer cheap commercial printing on several products that you can use in your direct mail campaign, like leaflets and letterhead design and printing. If you want to send out a full colour brochure, check out our range of customisable brochures online. If you're stuck and would like a helping hand with your direct mail campaign please don't hesitate to get in touch.

Contact
08452993923
hello@printuk.com
End
Source:
Email:***@printuk.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Printing, Business Growth
Industry:Marketing
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PrintUK.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share