Special Report Sent To U.S. Officials for Science and Technology On Discovery of Parallel Universes
R&D engineer Marshall Barnes has released a special report to major U.S. government offices, dealing with science and technology, on his successful research proving the existence of parallel universes and the implications it could have.
engineer, Marshall Barnes has completed a series of 11 different physical experiments proving parallel universes are real, they are an extension of John Archibald Wheeler's Participatory Universe model and there is potential to use this discovery to unlock other aspects of the universe, including time travel. This has been documented in a special report for members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Science and Technology Council and other government officials involved with science and technology in the United States.
The report, Changing Worlds Like TV Channels, is laden with full color photos from many of Marshall's experiments he is now calling, the Heaven's Falling Project, because, "we see the universe is less of a mystery now, less inaccessible and can be manipulated like anything else. Or, as Wheeler put it, 'personifying the universe through the sequence of questions and answers'". The report traces the origin of the parallel universe concept, back to Hugh Everett III and his PhD dissertation paper on a solution to the quantum measurement problem, which he resolved by invoking the existence of parallel universes. Marshall then covered the expansion of parallel universes as a concept, beginning with the Eisenhower administration's report on a parallel, anti-matter universe, on through to speculations by various physicists, both for and against, highlighting Rainer Plaga's ignored proposal for how to conduct a table top experiment to detect them and CERN's Mir Faizal's erroneous proclamation that the parallel universes of quantum theory were only philosophical and he would discover "real universes in higher dimensions" with CERN's Large Hadron Collider, which he didn't.
It then cites Marshall's research, stemming from his definitive work in resolving time paradoxes, which were published in his special report for select members of Congress on time travel, now the book, Paradox Lost:The True Geometries of Time Travel.(see http://www.blurb.com/
"It's not just my findings overturn many assumptions and theories that have been around in the physics world for decades," Marshall said, "but it establishes a new way of looking at reality and what we can do with it. It not only shows that Hugh Everett was right about the existence of parallel universes, but that people who doubted Wheeler about some of his ideas, like the Participatory Universe and 'it from bit', were wrong. It shows people are wrong about what they think time is and how it works. They're wrong about causes from the future effecting the past. This changes many things and yet it doesn't change the core laws of physics at all. It just sweeps away much of the junk that's been bandied about that didn't resolve any issues, that were just assumptions"
One of the issues impacted is time travel. Marshall cites the fact there are no practical solutions for time travel from relativity theory but are with his approach, heavily linked to the work of John A. Wheeler. He established how in his article, Tim Folger Discovers A Time Machine (see https://www.academia.edu/
This report would be bad news for John G. Cramer from the University of Washington. He's the creator of the transactional interpretation of quantum mechanics which has quantum effects traveling both forward and backward in time, a position that caused him to tell the Seattle-PI "Hawking has this 'arrow of time' idea in which he argues that time can only advance in one direction, forward," but Marshall's work has proved them both wrong.
"I like Cramer. He's a nice guy but his experiment in retrocausality failed, I believe, in large part because his model of time is wrong. Nothing goes forward or backward in time - meaning from the future or from the past. So the idea of sending messages that way, without establishing a macroscopic connection first, makes no sense. Even then, messages would go to a parallel universe because that's the result of any action changing the past. My work proves that. He was trying to use quantum entanglement to show backward in time action and my successful experiments show it won't happen without creating a new parallel universe copy that is discontinuous. So Cramer's entire prediction collapses conceptually. Likewise, when it was tried and failed, all those expectations about what it could do on Wall Street, for faster communications, did as well".
The possibility of influencing the future before it happens, by creating new parallel universes, would be a monumental breakthrough across many areas, not only business on Wall St.. However, Marshall's report only mentions one other - the military. How, is left unmentioned, but the implications are staggering.
"There are areas within military operations that would benefit from this kind of knowledge. I'm not going to speak on them publicly and I'm certainly not going tp share them with any other country. However, if Kim Jong-un knew what this could mean to his perceived plans for a N. Korean attack on the U.S., he'd be better behaved. That is, after he changed his pants."
