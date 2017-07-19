News By Tag
BC in the Cloud Debuts in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for BCPS, Worldwide
"As the newest addition, we see our inclusion in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Program Solutions as an indication of our solid efforts over the past 4 years," stated Frank Shultz, Managing Director at BC in the Cloud. "We take immense pride in our work and are committed to our customers' success. If an organization has an interest in planning for the worst while ensuring they make the best possible recovery, we will very likely have a good partnership in working together."
BC in the Cloud is disrupting the industry by delivering a powerful planning platform that surpasses legacy systems. Within the past few months, BC in the Cloud has continued to make significant updates within the company and platform. As BC in the Cloud continues to develop stronger relationship with its customers, it has listened and adapted to customer needs and wants. Earlier in July, the new BC in the Cloud mobile apps were released and new partnerships have been developed with global consulting firms to build and enrich customers' resiliency programs.
As the momentum continues to build, BC in the Cloud looks forward to an even more exciting year ahead.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
BC in the Cloud provides automated tools and services for building and maintaining effective plans that streamline and simplify Continuity, Governance and Risk Management programs. The BC in the Cloud Platform evolves as an organization's needs grow to increase resiliency, mitigate risk, and adhere to deadlines. No other platform provider offers rapid speed-to-market and robust scalability in an all-in-one solution. http://www.bcinthecloud.com
