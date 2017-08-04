News By Tag
inStyleTV is proud to showcase Crystalize
Show those you care about that you've put forethought and originality into your gift giving with by gifting them with a stunning piece from Crystalize.
National We-TV August 4, 2017 Friday 8:30AM
Atlanta WPXA August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:00AM
Cleveland WVPX August 1, 2017 Tuesday 8:30AM
Pittsburgh WINP August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
San Francisco KKPX August 2, 2017 Wednesday 7:00AM
Washington D.C. WPXW August 3, 2017 Thursday 7:00AM
Seattle KWPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00AM
Raleigh NC WRPX August 4, 2017 Friday 7:00 AM
Hartford WHPX August 5, 2017 Saturday 8:30AM
Denver KPXC August 7, 2017 Monday 7:30AM
Crystalize is a unique collection of high quality Crystal for all of your personal barware and gift giving needs.
The knowledgeable staff at Crystalize, proudly offer personalized engraving on a wide variety of crystal items including decanters, carafes, stemware, and fine cocktail glasses, just to name a few. Creating a one of a kind Wine Decanter Set with an engraved monogram or image makes for a unique gift for many occasions.
When entertaining, make it a more sophisticated affair, serve your guests their favorite spirit from one of our handsome engraved Liquor Decanters. It's certain to be a real conversation starter.
Located in beautiful Danbury, Connecticut, all of our engraving is done in-house with a sandblaster by our experienced and skillful experts. We do not use a laser engraver or any stickers. The sandblasting process allows us to get a more precise, deeper and sharper cut, for a much more dimensional and noticeable look.
Whether intended as a personal gift, corporate gift, or simply a holiday surprise, Crystalize is a great one of a kind gift that will have the recipient truly impressed.
For more information about Crystalize, visitwww.crystalizeonline.com
ABOUT inStyleTV:
inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services. For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/
About Crystalize:
An ARS Ventures, Inc. business, Crystalize, has been personalizing crystal since 2001. Crystalize is our own brand of fine European crystal decanters and glassware. We take great pride in each and every order that comes through the door to ensure that our customers receive the product they deserve. Operations are located in Danbury, Connecticut, where all engraving is done on-site; no portion of the process is contracted out.
