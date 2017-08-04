 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


inStyleTV is proud to showcase Crystalize

Show those you care about that you've put forethought and originality into your gift giving with by gifting them with a stunning piece from Crystalize.
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 25, 2017 - inStyleTV is proud to showcase Crystalize

National  We-TV  August 4, 2017  Friday  8:30AM
Atlanta  WPXA  August 1, 2017  Tuesday  8:00AM
Cleveland  WVPX  August 1, 2017  Tuesday  8:30AM
Pittsburgh  WINP  August 2, 2017  Wednesday  7:00AM
San Francisco  KKPX  August 2, 2017  Wednesday  7:00AM
Washington D.C.  WPXW  August 3, 2017  Thursday  7:00AM
Seattle  KWPX  August 4, 2017  Friday  7:00AM
Raleigh NC  WRPX  August 4, 2017  Friday  7:00 AM
Hartford  WHPX  August 5, 2017  Saturday  8:30AM
Denver  KPXC  August 7, 2017  Monday  7:30AM

Crystalize is a unique collection of high quality Crystal for all of your personal barware and gift giving needs.
The knowledgeable staff at Crystalize, proudly offer personalized engraving on a wide variety of crystal items including decanters, carafes, stemware, and fine cocktail glasses, just to name a few.  Creating a one of a kind Wine Decanter Set with an engraved monogram or image makes for a unique gift for many occasions.

When entertaining, make it a more sophisticated affair, serve your guests their favorite spirit from one of our handsome engraved Liquor Decanters. It's certain to be a real conversation starter.

Located in beautiful Danbury, Connecticut, all of our engraving is done in-house with a sandblaster by our experienced and skillful experts.  We do not use a laser engraver or any stickers.  The sandblasting process allows us to get a more precise, deeper and sharper cut, for a much more dimensional and noticeable look.

Whether intended as a personal gift, corporate gift, or simply a holiday surprise, Crystalize is a great one of a kind gift that will have the recipient truly impressed.

For more information about Crystalize, visitwww.crystalizeonline.com

ABOUT inStyleTV:

inStyleTV is produced by WestMedia Productions and airs on We TV & ION Television. The program is a fast paced, 30 minute television show presented in an exciting news magazine format and focused on bringing innovative ideas, helpful hints and stylish products to its many viewers. inStyleTV is there with you, giving you uncommon insight & instant access to a wide variety of interesting products and services.  For additional information or to view a segment visit: www.instyletv.net (http://www.instyletv.net/)

About Crystalize:
An ARS Ventures, Inc. business, Crystalize, has been personalizing crystal since 2001. Crystalize is our own brand of fine European crystal decanters and glassware. We take great pride in each and every order that comes through the door to ensure that our customers receive the product they deserve. Operations are located in Danbury, Connecticut, where all engraving is done on-site; no portion of the process is contracted out.
