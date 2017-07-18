Country(s)
Entrinsik Informer Named a Contender in the 2017 Business Intelligence FrontRunners Quadrant
Business intelligence and data analytics software selected for inclusion in Gartner company Software Advice's 2017 BI FrontRunners Quadrant
Software Advice (softwareadvice.com) evaluated over 200 BI products in the North American small business segment and created the FrontRunners Quadrant. The Quadrant highlights the top performing software products with top scores in capability and value to customers. Scores are based on reviews from qualified software users through the three Gartner Digital Markets of Software Advice, Capterra, and GetApp, along with other product performance details gathered by Software Advice.
One of only 25 BI products to make the Quadrant, Informer is listed in the Contender space, ranked highly for its functionality, features, and overall value to customers.
The full report, which includes industry insights and detailed product scorecards is available for you to download here http://www.softwareadvice.com/
"We are excited to be recognized by Gartner and Software Advice for our Informer BI platform, which has been customer-driven since its creation. To be placed as a Quadrant FrontRunner is just further proof of our dedication to providing our customers with the best products on the market," said Doug Leupen, CEO at Entrinsik.
The upcoming release of Entrinsik Informer 5 continues to address the shrinking time-to-decision required in today's highly dynamic and competitive markets. Informer helps organizations derive actionable insight from disparate data – whether in text files, spreadsheets or databases – by aggregating data to create a web-based information hub. Informer's extensible architecture and integrated, intuitive interface is built for fast performance to process and analyze millions of rows of data without sacrificing speed.
About Entrinsik Informer
Entrinsik Informer features an extensible architecture and intuitive user interface that combine to create the most innovative data discovery platform on the market. For more information or a FREE 30-day trial, visit www.entrinsik.com/
*The content for the FrontRunners quadrant is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information that gets applied against a documented methodology;
