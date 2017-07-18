 
Industry News





July 2017
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Sing Me Your Scars: Apex Voices, Volume 3" By Damien Walters

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Sing Me Your Scars: Apex Voices, Volume 3" written by Damien Angelica Walters and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Sing Me Your Scars" By Damien Angelica Walters
 
NEW YORK - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Sing Me Your Scars: Apex Voices, Volume 3" written by Damien Angelica Walters and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

In her first collection of short fiction, Damien Angelica Walters weaves her lyrical voice through suffering and sorrow, teasing out the truth and discovering hope.

Sometimes, a thread pulled through the flesh is all that holds you together. Sometimes, the blade of a knife or the point of a nail is the only way you know you're real. When pain becomes art and a quarter is buried deep within you, all you want is to be seen, to have value, to be loved. But love can be fragile, folded into an origami elephant while you disappear, carried on the musical notes that build a bridge, or woven into an illusion so real, so perfect that you can fool yourself for a little while. Paper crumples, bridges fall, and illusions come to an end. Then you must pick up the pieces, stitch yourself back together, and shed your fear, because that is when you find out what you are truly made of and lift your voice; that is when you "Sing Me Your Scars."

Download your copy of "Sing Me Your Scars: Apex Voices, Volume 3" written by Damien Angelica Walters and narrated by William Turbett in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Sing-Me-Your-Scars-Aud...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

