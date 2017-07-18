News By Tag
Meet Nightly - first app that stimulates your dreams
Nearly 8% of the population worldwide regularly struggles with nightmares. A whopping 30-40% suffers from insomnia. A Warsaw technology startup has developed a way to radically improve sleep quality with... a mobile app called Nightly!
Unlike other sleep apps, which simply track sleep patterns, Nightly actively assists you from the moment you go to bed, throughout the night, and into the morning. It helps the user unwind and fall asleep, limits the number of wake-ups and bad dreams, and finally wakes the user up at the optimal moment leaving them feeling well-rested and reenergized. It's one of the first such solutions in the world to help people with sleep disorders actually improve the quality of their rest.
How does it work?
The Nightly mobile app does not require wearables or other special in-bed accessories like bands, glasses, hi-tech mattresses or fancy pillows. All you need is the Nightly app installed on your iOS or Android smartphone.
Nightly begins your night with a choice of a Relaxing Theme specifically designed to help you unwind and fall asleep. The app, when placed beside you on your mattress, uses your smartphone's built-in accelerometer to monitor your sleep with its Sleep Stimulation technology. It senses your nighttime movements, asseses your sleep cycle and detects critical points that indicate a possible onset of a bad dream. When that happens the app immediately reacts by playing soothing sounds that help you calm down and maintain a healthy sleep state throughout the night. In the morning, Nightly features its Intelligent Alarm which detects the lightest sleep stage within a set time and wakes you up feeling fresh and ready to start your day.
The Nightly team conducted a 30-day study at the Sleep Disorders Center at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology in Poland to check the safety and accuracy of Nightly's technology. These tests have confirmed that the unique technology does not disturb sleep architecture, while it improves sleep efficiency and decreases the number of wake-ups during the night. Additionally, Nightly was tested for over a year on a group of 150 people who suffered from frequent nightmares, and the result was a reduction of their bad dreams with over 85% effectiveness -Agnieszka Gaczkowska, M.D., Medical Director at Nightly.
Join the study for free and get a good night's sleep now
The Nightly team, in collaboration with SWPS University, is just entering the final 4-week research to confirm the effectiveness of the final version of the app and is seeking 150 volunteers from the United States and beyond who want to improve the quality of their sleep.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have access to an iPhone (iOS 10 or newer) or an Android (5 or newer) phone. During the study period, participants will use Nightly for 2 weeks. They will be asked to answer 3 questionnaires via the Internet, expected to take about 30 minutes each to complete. At the end of the study, all participants will receive a full report with information about the data and analysis. Upon completion of the study, all participants will be given free access to the application for three months.
If you want to get your hands on the Nightly app for free now, register as a tester via http://english.swps.pl/
Findings of the Nightly team's studies and research will be presented at the academic medical conference, Stanford Medicine X 2017, in September.
The Nightly Team
The Nightly app was created by an interdisciplinary team of Polish scientists, artists, and entrepreneurs. In collaboration with sleep medicine scientists and experts like Professor Steven C. Hayes from the University of Nevada and Associate Professor Adam Wichniak from the Sleep Disorders Center in Warsaw, neuropsychologists and audiovisual content experts with over three years of research and experiments in sleep labs, Nightly has found a way to stimulate your sleep and thus improve the quality of nightly rest.
Within the three years of development, the Nightly team has conducted a series of studies proving the technology is actually working. Now, having finished the app, together with The Center for Sleep Medicine at SWPS University in Poland, we are just beginning the final scientific research to confirm the effectiveness of the app - Łukasz Młodyszewski, CEO of Nightly
If the results of the research are positive, the Nightly app will be available on the iOS and Android marketplace by September this year. The good news is that before that date you can join the current study, now, and test the Nightly App for free before it is officially launched on the market.
Media Contact
Tomasz Relewicz
tomasz@remarkableones.com
