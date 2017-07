Axiom Recognized in CRN’s 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide

Media Contact

Hannah Kim

hkim@axiomupgrades.com Hannah Kim

End

-- Axiom, THE OEM Alternative™, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Axiom in its 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide. This annual guide highlights service providers, infrastructure providers and master agents whose telecom, cloud and connectivity offerings help partners navigate and succeed in the age of IT-telecom convergence."The vendors featured in our 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide expertly equip their partners with the critical connectivity services needed to get customers to the cloud," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies feature some of the industry's leading telecom, cloud and connectivity portfolios, along with outstanding marketing and sales assistance that enables solution providers to build lucrative, recurring revenue services."The Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide will be featured in the August 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/connectivity-ppg.To learn more about Axiom visit https://www.axiomupgrades.com Established in 1995, Axiom continues to be the leading provider of customer-focused networking connectivity, storage and IT memory computing upgrade solutions. Pace-setting technologies and stringent manufacturing position Axiom to deliver the highest level of compatibility and consistency. Advanced testing ensures Axiom products are 100-percent guaranteed compatible and comply with all industry standards. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Axiom is among the fastest growing memory, storage and fiber-optic connectivity product suppliers in the corporate market segment.The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.Channel Company Contact:Melanie TurpinThe Channel Company(508) 416-1195 mturpin@thechannelco.com