Axiom Recognized in CRN's 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide
"The vendors featured in our 2017 Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide expertly equip their partners with the critical connectivity services needed to get customers to the cloud," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies feature some of the industry's leading telecom, cloud and connectivity portfolios, along with outstanding marketing and sales assistance that enables solution providers to build lucrative, recurring revenue services."
The Network Connectivity Partner Program Guide will be featured in the August 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/
About Axiom
Established in 1995, Axiom continues to be the leading provider of customer-focused networking connectivity, storage and IT memory computing upgrade solutions. Pace-setting technologies and stringent manufacturing position Axiom to deliver the highest level of compatibility and consistency. Advanced testing ensures Axiom products are 100-percent guaranteed compatible and comply with all industry standards. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Axiom is among the fastest growing memory, storage and fiber-optic connectivity product suppliers in the corporate market segment.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
