Connect2.me Announces Rebranding and Domain Name Change to C2M.net
Connect2.me's rebrand to C2M® made official through a new domain, total website redesign and Product name change.
Connect2.me is a platform built by Plasma, a leading IoT and Digital Transformation specialist in Dallas, TX. There was some concern that the referral of C2M®, Connect2.me and Plasma was building some confusion, whereas officially narrowing to C2M® will better facilitate brand identity and awareness. The new product branding is shorter and will totally replace connect2.me verbiage. The new URL will also reflect C2M® as it will be located at www.c2m.net. This will also translate better web visits from word of mouth mentions and brand awareness through organic search.
While the product and platform has not changed, the front end marketing web pages have significantly transformed. New designs uphold the latest in design trends and content consume-ability. New sections such as "Verticals" and "About our Team" add necessary value for researching users.
"We recognized a strategic opportunity to bring all of our digital and branded identities together under one name and domain," says Communications and Marketing Manager, Zach Cody of Plasma. "The goal of this rebranding is to better position our brand identity while providing a more consumable and user-friendly online experience. We are the same great IoT Platform, just with a more unified name and URL."
About C2M®
C2M® is Plasma's virtually code-free IoT platform that allows rapid prototyping and deployment of IoT/M2M solutions. C2M®'s vast set of built-in functionality such as connectivity, big data storage, analytics, machine learning, visualization, event management and business workflows make it a very comprehensive, cost effective, and rapid development platform. Learn more at www.c2m.net
For additional information, Please reach us at:
N: Reanna Bosilikwa
A: 3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1515, Dallas, TX 75234, USA
P: + 1-800-852-0927 / +1-972-331-8384
E: sales@plasmacomp.com, yasserk@plasmacomp.com
W: http://www.plasmacomp.com/
