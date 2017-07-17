News By Tag
Pathfinder Journaling Teaches the Divine Feminine Power of Activation
The second class in the Professional Moneta International "Journaling as a Sacred Practice" series focuses on ways women writers create and activate a plan; Sherri L. McLendon shares ways to generate potential pathways and release indecision.
"Pathfinder Journaling: the Divine Feminine Leadership Power of Activation"focuses on ways women writers move from inner dialogue to outer action, generating new knowledge, making clear decisions, and course correcting as needed - without drama.
Professional Moneta International, www.professionalmoneta.com, is a boutique consultancy specializing in strategic, presence-based content marketing and public relations strategies. Under McLendon's leadership, the PMI team offers business building coaching to dynamic, mission-led women entrepreneurs, as well as quality consulting in content creation, curation, and thought leadership for exceptional health, medical and environmental clients.
"Women often ask me how to 'divine' what to do next," says McLendon. "As a powerful woman leader, what is the next action they should take."
"Pathfinder journaling is about developing techniques to get to the wisdom we already carry within, and be able to move forward based on that knowledge."
The class teaches women how to use intuitive strategies together with organizational containers and tools to develop concrete steps toward results.
• How to work with divination tools to get unstuck and moving toward one's vision
• Tap into divine timing to leverage one's hours on a daily agenda
• Work with creative organization tools that allow for intuition and fast action
• Learn journaling techniques to develop what you need to know, learn, or do
• How to activate intention by beginning with the end in mind
And more!
All participants will receive course materials and resources by email. Classes will be virtual and delivered live, with a replay link available. Those who sign up for the class must do so prior to noon Monday, August 7, in order to receive access. Those who join the series after the cutoff will be invited to join the September class.
The classes are first Mondays monthly, 6 p.m., EST, through June 2018. Support and sharing are encouraged; a closed Facebook group offers opportunity to connect and offer or receive insights. There is no charge to participate, and the classes are in a pitch free format.
Learn more and enroll at https://professionalmoneta.com/
Contact
Katrina Bragg
***@sherrimclendon.com
