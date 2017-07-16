News By Tag
Author Tamara Charles to Host 2nd Annual Gala for Domestic Violence Awareness
Sisters In Charge, Inc. Founder and Advocate empowering women through her story, awareness event and non-profit organization.
Born in Port Au Prince, Haiti, Tamara Charles came to the US at the age of 5 and was raised in Lynn, MA and Brooklyn, NY. She is the eldest sibling with four sisters and two brothers whom she helped to care for while her parents worked to make ends meet. As an adult, she worked hard to further her education and obtained an Associate's degree in 2011 from Marian Court College, a Bachelor's degree in Business with a minor in Healthcare Management in 2014. She is currently working on her MBA in Health and Human Services with a minor in non-profit organization from Strayer University. She has 19-year old twins (boy and girl) who are now in college, as well as a 13 year-old daughter and an 11 year-old son, all of whom she raised as a single mother while working two jobs and attending school herself. She is a domestic violence survivor and her personal experiences enable her to understand the physical and psychological barriers that prevent many women from leaving their abusers.
Ms. Charles also understands the potential fatalities involved with domestic violence, which makes providing assistance imperative to survival. By providing a home where endangered women and children may seek temporary shelter, battered women will understand they are not alone. The mission of Sisters in Charge, Inc. is to provide a shelter designed to be a safe space where victims may share their stories and meet other survivors to support them in their journey to freedom through exposure to educational and social resources to help them regain control over their lives.
This October, during Domestic Violence Awareness month, Tamara Charles and Sisters in Charge, Inc. are hosting their 2nd Annual Gala 2017, to further increase awareness of domestic violence and support the mission of Sisters in Charge, Inc. The event will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 7pm to 12am at the Silver Fox, located at 537 2nd St. Everett, MA 02149. Guests will enjoy dinner, guest speakers, prizes, auctions, celebrity donations and live entertainment with special appearances by JuJu from VH1's Love & Hip Hop New York, Freekey Zekey from Dipset family and Tomike Ogugua from Starz' hit show "Power".
Speakers include: Women Empowerment and domestic violence advocates Tiffany Marie, Kitty Bay and Kenicha Narcisse; domestic violence survivors Liz Fortes and author Mia Monique and from Tyler Perry Studios, actor Ron Godfrey. The event's entertainment lineup includes: musician Mac Attack; singer/songwriter Rebecca Zama; and singer and poet Rogue Butterfly. Tickets are on sale now, early bird prices end August 15th. General admission is $25, add-on tickets for Meet & Greet with JuJu $20 and VIP tickets, which include VIP seating, gift bag and Meet & Greet and photo with JuJu. More information on this event at https://www.eventbrite.com/
As if Tamara Charles isn't busy enough, she is parlaying her message into a documentary, which shares the title of her memoir, that she started filming in April of 2017. "I'm not ashamed of telling my story…" she says. "It all starts with self-love…you will never find peace and love in a relationship, if you don't first love yourself." To help Ms. Charles publicize her many projects, she has joined the client list of Amirakal Marketing, which will be helping her promote her book, event and assisting in spreading her message. Of the new partnership, Ms. Charles notes, "I'm so excited and blessed to experience this new journey with my Public Relations & Marketing team." Connect with Tamara on FB @Authortamarac, Twitter @AuthorTamaraC and IG @TamaraCharles_
About Amirakal Marketing:
Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.
Contact
Amirakal Marketing
866-441-3583
pr@amirakalmarketing.com
