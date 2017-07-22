Life Saving Innovation And Nanotechnological Liquid Biopsy Tool To Detect Cancer

Florida Analytical Imaging Solutions. Raise hope through one drop, Crowdfunding Campaign for Novel Invention by Florida Analytical Imaging Solutions

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Health

* Fitness

* Indiegogo Industry:

* Health Location:

* Tampa - Florida - US Subject:

* Projects

Media Contact

Victoria

***@gmail.com Victoria

End

-- Raising hope through one drop, doctors at Florida Analytical Imaging Solutions have developed a nanotechnological liquid biopsy tool allowing cancer to be diagnosed at early stages of development. This can make the difference between life and death. CEO of FAIS, Dr. Tatyana Zhukov lost her husband to pancreatic cancer in 2007. Now FAIS has put its expertise and innovation to use, to put an end to this disease and the havoc it wreaks. The leadership team at FAIS holds many research patents and are eminent faculty at renowned institutions, besides having publications in prestigious journals. But this is, by far, one of their most exciting innovations.Unlike invasive surgical biopsy in the conventional sense, the Centrosome Imaging System lets health professionals locate and diagnose cancer through a specific algorithm for analysis of Circulating Tumor Cells within the bloodstream.Experimental research in this imaging system on cancer tissue biopsies and normal or tumor cell lines reached an accuracy of 85%. The efforts are on to develop a new system with an accuracy rate of 95% or more. For this, FAIS needs your support. Promote rapid, easy and noninvasive methods of detecting cancer to the fore and bring hope to the world, by supporting this unique initiative at Indiegogo.The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise $300,000 to patent and prototype the Centrosome Imaging System. With this innovation, healthcare professionals can detect the disease earlier, using deep learning neural networks for gleaning information accurately from healthcare records. One drop makes a difference to the entire ocean. FAIS dreams of making early cancer diagnosis cost efficient and simple. With generous and caring support from your end, this can become a revolution in the field of medical health care.If you are looking to make a donation, please click on the link provided below. If you cannot make a donation, kindly share details of the campaign on social media with friends and family members.