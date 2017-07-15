News By Tag
Stephen Moyer, DO, Set to Join Dermatology & Skin Health Team
Dermatology & Skin Health add new doctor to practice medical team
Board certified in Dermatology, Dr. Moyer is passionate about treating patients and building relationships through healing. Dr. Moyer earned his D.O. from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1997 and completed a residency in dermatology in 2002 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Following his residency, Dr. Moyer went on to practice dermatology at Hartford Dermatology Associates (from 2002-2008 – where he was bestowed with the "Top Docs" honor), Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (from 2008 to 2013), and most recently at Elliot Dermatology prior to agreeing to continue on with his practice here at Dermatology & Skin Health.
Dr. Moyer is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.
"I'm very excited to join the Dermatology & Skin Health team," said Moyer. "The practice has a great reputation and offers a very diverse range of services such as general dermatology, cosmetics, and Mohs surgery. This is a great fit for me personally and professionally and I'm excited to practice with such a great group of people. I have a deep appreciation for dermatology and have always been fascinated by how the skin can be a window to internal health. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to really get to know the patients that utilize Dermatology & Skin Health as their provider of choice, and am committed to continue the trend of excellence and to build good relationships.
