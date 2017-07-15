 

July 2017
Get a SWISSGEAR Back To School Backpack $40 & Up Get a FREE Cinch Sack!

SWISSGEAR backpacks have always been the preferred choice of business and tech professionals, but our latest backpack styles appeal to the fashion savvy.
 
SWISSGEAR 5815 LAPTOP BACKPACK
SWISSGEAR 5815 LAPTOP BACKPACK
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Arguably one of the most important times of the year for kids, teens, and young adults is back to school! SWISSGEAR.COM is ready to help with students of all academic levels be ready, organized, and looking sharp. We have backpacks that are exclusively made for students. We have great color and design options too! From our heather color materials to camo designs we have something for everyone to enjoy.

Best Backpacks For Back To School

As mentioned above, SWISSGEAR, makes school backpacks that designed to help students in their day-to-day grind transiting to school and moving class-to-class. Inside our backpacks we have the most dynamic storage pockets, places for each unique item. Store your laptop in the laptop sleeve, pens, erasers, pencils, and rulers all have special compartments. There's even room for your smaller electronics, water bottle, and shoes in special compartments.

Great Style, Great Confidence, Great for Teens and Young Adults

Most of the backpacks we sell are designed for a business-professional and thus best suited for teens and young adults moving into college or returning to college as part of their profession. Buy why should you buy a SWISSGEAR backpack prefered to Jansport or Herschel backpack. SWISSGEAR makes backpacks that have superior quality materials used and made to enhance your stoarge options. Below are just some of the main points that seperate a SWISS backpack from other manufactures or brands:

Benefits in Owning a SWISSGEAR Backpack

Airflow Back System and Breathable Fabric

     Multi-panel airflow design for comfortable back support

Audio Interface

      Media player packets and built-in headphone cord port

Self Repairing Zipper

         Easily fixes itself when snagged

Shoulder Strap System and Compression Straps

       Padded, ergonomically contoured straps with breathable fabric

Water Bottle Pocket

Feature Promotions

Get back into the groove-swing of things with a professional, sharp, and versatile bag with SWISSGEAR and when you spend $40.00 or more we'll throw in a Sports Bag aka Cinch Sack or SWISSGEAR wallet! Visit SWISSGEAR.COM today while this promotion still lasts!

Source:SWISSGEAR
Email:***@groupiiico.com Email Verified
Tags:Backpacks, School Backpacks, Back To School, Back To School Backpacks
Industry:Family, Fashion, Lifestyle, Travel
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
