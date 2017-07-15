News By Tag
eQuorum Announces Release of ImageSite 9.6 Engineering Document Management Software
eQuorum Corporation announces major new features in Version 9.6 of ImageSite, its flagship, comprehensive, yet affordable Document Management Solution
eQuorum continues to pace the industry with agnostic viewing of files, especially CAD and PDF formats. As these formats become more mainstream, and more complex, ImageSite is being upgraded to perform more viewing and publishing functions. Many of these functions have previously only been available using native applications which are often expensive and time consuming to distribute to a broad company audience. ImageSite (http://www.equorum.com/
Scott Brandt, CEO of eQuorum, remarked, "As several file formats become more ubiquitous many users are being hamstrung in terms of the functionality they have when viewing, distributing, and publishing these files. The applications providers are clearly motivating casual users to download and learn their software, but we think a common viewer with intuitive functions allows all company users to access, download, collaborate, and print/publish with a single application."
Major new features and enhancements in ImageSite 9.6 include:
DWG enhancements:
• View DWG files by layout name or model space
• Turn layers or configured groups of layers on/off
• Toggle Xrefs on/off
• Flip displayed background from black to white and vice versa, without reloading files
• View DWGs in monochrome or color
• Optimized browser capabilities handling hi-res SVG versions of DWG files.
• Download as PDF/ZIP: Convert ImageSite files, including different file types, to PDF, on the fly, and then download, either as a multi-page PDF or as a ZIP file
• Document Compare: The document compare function has been upgraded to better display the differences between two versions of the same document, or two different documents
• Search Enhancements:
• Entire folder contents easily downloaded: With a simple right mouse click, everything in a folder can be easily downloaded
• More Administration functions in ImageSite Desktop: All administrative functions for Security, Projects, Versioning, and System Settings are now available in Desktop
• Plot Station printing/plotting now supports the new KIP System K controller line, including the KIP 860K, KIP 7770K, and the KIP 7900K Series
About eQuorum
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, eQuorum is the developer of the ImageSite suite of products, including an enterprise-wide document management and product lifecycle management system with departmental level pricing. ImageSite can be implemented as both an internal document management system and as a cloud-based collaboration solution with affiliates, customers, and vendors for a wide variety of industries. eQuorum provides solutions including its software, business workflow consulting, training, and implementation services to help customers quickly realize the productivity benefits of their solutions. For additional information regarding eQuorum's products and services, please call 404.497.8110 or visit the company's web site. http://www.eQuorum.com.
ImageSite is a registered trademark of eQuorum Corporation.
All other products are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
eQuorum Corporation
4044978100
***@equorum.com
