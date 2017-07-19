Country(s)
Massive Networks Opens Its Doors To All Cloud Providers
Introducing A New Cloud Marketplace Community For Providers Who Are Seeking To Engage Their Enterprise Customers With A Private Connection
"The Massive Networks Cloud Connect Marketplace is a valuable new channel offering for our industry-leading enterprise solution," said Kevin Flake, COO of Massive Networks. "We are delighted to open our Cloud Connect doors to all Cloud Providers to better support the many enterprises that need our unique and full-featured on-demand service."
Massive Networks Cloud Connect provides users with one-to-many Ethernet switching capabilities to create a virtual "on-ramp" to solutions from specific cloud providers within the Massive Networks cloud-enabled data center campuses. In an industry where scalability, connectivity, cost effectiveness, and rapid deployments are of prime importance, the Cloud Connect Marketplace will help create a community of providers whose member's can benefit from improved performance, added security, and access to the array of Massive Networks data center campuses across the country.
"Opening our Cloud Connect to all cloud providers marks a significant milestone for our data center cloud environments by simplifying the way businesses can connect to their network and cloud solution providers," said Paul Mako, CEO of Massive Networks. "The addition of cloud service providers is a testament to the growing diversity and strength of our Cloud Connect service."
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and more!
