NTI Now Offering a Low-Cost HDMI Over Gigabit IP Extender with IR and Power over Ethernet (POE)

AURORA, Ohio - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of the XTENDEX® Low-Cost HDMI Over Gigabit IP Extender with IR and Power over Ethernet (POE) to its popular line of video/audio extenders. It broadcasts HDMI video and audio signals to one or more receivers up to 393 feet (120 meters) away over a Gigabit network using a single CAT5e/6/7 cable.

Each ST-IPHD-POELC extender consists of a local unit that connects to an HDMI source and a remote unit that connects to an HDMI display. The local and remote units can be connected together for a Point-to-Point connection via CATx cable or a Point-to-Many connection via a network switch. A maximum of 253 remote units can be connected to one local unit using a network switch for a Point-to Many connection.

Plug-and-Play installation allows receivers to find the transmitter automatically on the same subnet for easy set up. Users can access the web interface for firmware updates. A power supply is not required at the local or remote unit when using a network switch that supports Power over Ethernet.

The Low-Cost HDMI Over IP Extender supports HDTV resolutions to 1080p, is HDCP compliant, has a built-in EDID table, and supports a 10/100/1000 Ethernet connection. It provides an ideal solution for digital signage applications as it can broadcast real-time HDMI video/audio to multiple display locations.  The unit provides full Infrared Remote (IR) control of the HDMI source from the remote HDTV using the existing source remote control.

Available for immediate sale, the ST-IPHD-POELC local and remote units cost $260 as a set, and the ST-IPHD-R-POELC remote unit costs $135 each.

For more information, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/hdmi-ip-poe.html

