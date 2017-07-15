Costume Design Contest Get Your Fabric On

Announcing the first annual Costume Design Contest by Arizona Apparel Foundation. If you ever wanted the opportunity to design a costume and see it brought to production in collaboration with some big names in the fashion industry here's your chance.

-- Arizona Apparel Foundation is excited to kick off and announce their firstsponsored by Yandy.com. The winning costume design will be produced and manufactured in limited quantities by Arizona Apparel Foundation and Yandy.com for the Halloween season. In addition, the winner will have their name included in a branded custom clothing tag/label with AAF and Yandy.com.A percentage of sales for the costumes sold through Yandy.com will benefit Arizona Apparel Foundation in support of the AAF Inaugural Halloween Masquerade Ball Benefit which will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at F.A.B.R.I.C., located at 132 E Sixth Street, Tempe, AZ 852811) Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. 2) There is a $25 Submission Fee. 3) Applicants must submit an illustration of a costume design based on the design guidelines and fabric options provided.Application and Submission Deadline is August 9, 2017 at 5 p.m. MST, and all entries, including all required materials are to be delivered to AAF, at the address on the form or electronically via email. The selected winner will be notified by AAF on August 11, 2017.Information for the Application and Submission are included separately. AAF and Yandy.com are seeking designs that stand out in quality, creativity, contain solid design attributes, and are ready-to-wear focused (see the Application and Submission form for full details)By participating, all applicants acknowledge and agree that they have entered the contest of their own free will, that the full guidelines, rules and details of the contest have been made available to them in writing and they therefore understand and agree that neither AAF, Yandy.com, their agents, affiliates, sponsors, representatives or employees have any liability with respect to the contestants' participation in the contest or winning and are not liable for any damages as a result of winning. By entering this contest, applicants agree to be bound by these rules.For more information contact Arizona Apparel Foundation at Phone: 602-743-4638 or info@azapparelfoundation.comF.A.B.R.I.C.132 East 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281