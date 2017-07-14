Country(s)
Skip Sanzeri Leads AlerSense Forward
Skip Sanzeri moves AlerSense into both US Retail and International Markets
BURLINGAME, Calif. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Skip Sanzeri, CEO and founder of AlerSense™ Incorporated, a healthcare company focused on developing intelligent air sensors that alert those suffering from Allergies, Asthma, and COPD to dangerous changes in air quality, announces broad-based international interest in the product as well as movement into US online and retail.
AlerSense™ has aggregated over 40 global distribution partner interests as well as created initial relationships with a variety of US retailers including online and big-box stores. International interests come from Europe, China, the Middle East and South America, according to Skip Sanzeri.
"Distribution is a key component of any business. We are focused on building up a vast array of business partners that can help us move into US and global distribution in order to drive the product and company forward," says Skip Sanzeri. "We look forward to working with all of these distributors who are interested in putting advanced air-quality systems and their environments in order to help those that suffer from allergies, asthma and COPD."
The AlerSense™ Smart Air Quality Sensor for Allergy, Asthma and COPD detects indoor air quality constituents, which may act as 'triggers' for people suffering from asthma, allergies, COPD and other respiratory ailments. These household triggers may include dust, pollen, mold spores, airborne dust mite allergens and chemicals or toxins in the air. Many people with respiratory issues are affected by these pollutants, and may also be unaware of their specific triggers, making it difficult for them to predict impending issues.
The device in addition to allergens and other particles also measures the temperature and humidity of the environment. Warnings are sent to the cloud for analyzation and then to the AlerSense™ smartphone app. This data, in combination with user input regarding issues or attacks, makes the system 'smarter' and continually self-adjusts to provide a more effective outcome. The initial designs are intended for home, office, schools or hotels.
