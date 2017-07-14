News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Come to the Cleveland Zoo for "Wigs For Kids Day at the Zoo" To Benefit Kids With Hair Loss
"WIGS FOR KIDS DAY AT THE ZOO" TO KICK OFF 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENTS TO HELP CHILDREN WITH SEVERE HAIR LOSS. The family friendly event will include a 5K run, a one-mile "fun walk," a hair cut-a-thon, singing by Olmsted Performing Arts "Shrek
Registration will begin at 7 a.m.; opening remarks will be at 8:15; the 5K run will take off at 8:30; the one-mile walk will start at 8:50 for walking team members, and at 9 for families and individual walkers. The closing program will begin at 10. After that, the participants will have the rest of the day to visit the Zoo and Rain Forest.
The entry fee for each walker or runner at the fund raiser is $30 ($20 for children age 10 and younger). Spectators pay $20, and hair donors enter for free. All attendees get free light refreshments and a free pass that day for the Zoo and Rain Forest. Stylists from local hair salons will provide a free styling and blow-dry for every hair donor. Nationally known hair stylist and educator Brent Hardgrave will be the featured "celebrity hair expert" at the event.
Wigs for Kids, headquartered in Westlake, is a national non-profit organization that provides customized, high-quality, human hair replacement systems at no charge for children experiencing severe hair loss due to chemotherapy, radiation, alopecia, burns, accidents, or other medical circumstances.
Jeffrey Paul, who (along with his wife, Zina) co-founded Wigs for Kids, said, "We greatly appreciate the participation and support of the people who will run, walk, and donate their hair to help support our mission of enabling children to 'look themselves and live their lives.' We also have been – and are continuing to be – blessed by volunteers who donate their time to set up, and then enthusiastically work at, the event."
He added that there will be more activities in the near future to celebrate Wigs for Kids' 35th anniversary, including a gala event later in the year.
For more information, or to pre-register for the July 22nd "Wigs for Kids Day at the Zoo," visit www.wigsforkids.org or call 440.333-4433.
Contact
Doreen Lazarus or James Harris, H/L Communications
***@hlcommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse