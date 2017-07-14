News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners Announces the Addition of Two Recruiters
Due to continued growth and success in e-discovery and cybersecurity staffing, leading search firm brings Sarah Cook and Cierra Short on board
Cook brings to TRU several years of strategic talent management experience, having previously had extreme success staffing in the software and information technology industries. In her previous employment, Cook consistently received accolades for overachievement and customer satisfaction, including winning three consecutive awards over her three-year tenure: Rookie Recruiter of the Year, Recruiter of the Year and Project Coordinator of the Year. Cook is an addition to the TRU recruitment management team allowing for extended and more intimate personalized coverage of the area for talent in the Southeast and Texas.
Short comes to TRU with a passion for e-discovery and cybersecurity as well as the art of recruitment. At TRU, she is responsible for finding, filtering, qualifying and presenting candidates to build a talent pipeline for a variety of positions across the country, from C-level executives to entry-level threat analysts. Short will work closely with the TRU recruitment management team to develop creative and aggressive sourcing techniques to target a diverse candidate pool in both the e-discovery and cybersecurity verticals.
"We are proud to add Cierra and Sarah to our team and excited to share their talents and expertise with the communities and clients we represent," states Jared Coseglia, CEO and founder of TRU Staffing Partners. "Both are additions, not replacements, to our organization, allowing TRU to expand across multiple verticals both geographically and in subject matter expertise. They join us at a time of incredible growth and demand for contractors in e-discovery and for anyone with relevant skills and experience in cybersecurity. Sarah and Cierra's impact on the company and the community has been immediate, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of their expertise and determination to fulfill the needs of the clients and candidates we are honored to represent."
Cook received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a focus in developmental and cognitive psychology, with double minors in English and history from the University of North Carolina, at Chapel Hill.
Short earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary visual art with a minor in diversities from the University of Washington in Seattle. Short is also an active member of the Women in eDiscovery New York chapter.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000 and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing for TRU Staffing Partners
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
