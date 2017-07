Believing in women. Making their dreams come true

Help a woman achieve educational success with the Worthy Professional Women's Scholarship

-- Focusing on moving forward and making a difference in their own lives and others, 250 women from 140 colleges and universities nationwide applied to the first Worthy Women's Professional 2016 Scholarship. Being one of the only scholarships designed for women ages 30 and older, thetargets women that are restarting and refocusing their lives thru educational advancement.Inspired by each and everyone of these women,is proud to have created this unique, and very special Scholarship for older women who are retargeting their lives, getting back on their feet and taking control thru wanting to educate themselves and continue to enhance themselves by learning. It's just what women, single, divorced moms do, passionately.Amazing women shared their stories. Three were chosen by a panel of outside experts.One Scholarship recipient, Rayceana, who received the top $2500 award is so grateful, it has been life changing for her. It is so gratifying to know that we are making a difference and helping women move ahead in their lives, like Rayceana states, we believed in her."School is coming along great. Your Worthy scholarship truly served as an amazing tipping point for me. Having my photo and essay on your blog gave me the courage to be substantially more open about my story and since I have spoken at a reintegration conference telling my story, and involved myself more in the prison-to-school pipeline movement in the community. It has been an honor to be the recipient of this prestigious award. I cannot tell you enough how thankful I am for wonderful businesses like Worthy.com, who believe in women making their dreams come true." Rayceana R. RochaShare her story and the information about the 2017 Scholarship with your audience.Worthy Scholarship ( https://www.worthy.com/ about/scholarship