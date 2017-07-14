News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Believing in women. Making their dreams come true
Help a woman achieve educational success with the Worthy Professional Women's Scholarship
Inspired by each and everyone of these women, Worthy Scholarship (https://www.worthy.com/
Amazing women shared their stories. Three were chosen by a panel of outside experts.
One Scholarship recipient, Rayceana, who received the top $2500 award is so grateful, it has been life changing for her. It is so gratifying to know that we are making a difference and helping women move ahead in their lives, like Rayceana states, we believed in her.
"School is coming along great. Your Worthy scholarship truly served as an amazing tipping point for me. Having my photo and essay on your blog gave me the courage to be substantially more open about my story and since I have spoken at a reintegration conference telling my story, and involved myself more in the prison-to-school pipeline movement in the community. It has been an honor to be the recipient of this prestigious award. I cannot tell you enough how thankful I am for wonderful businesses like Worthy.com, who believe in women making their dreams come true." Rayceana R. Rocha
Share her story and the information about the 2017 Scholarship with your audience.
Worthy Scholarship (https://www.worthy.com/
Media Contact
Judy Herbst
Director Marketing & PR
7189160928
***@worthy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse