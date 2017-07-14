 
News By Tag
* Scholarship divorce career
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Believing in women. Making their dreams come true

Help a woman achieve educational success with the Worthy Professional Women's Scholarship
 
 
Worthy Scholarship Winner
Worthy Scholarship Winner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Scholarship divorce career

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Focusing on moving forward and making a difference in their own lives and others, 250 women from 140 colleges and universities nationwide applied to the first Worthy Women's Professional 2016 Scholarship.  Being one of the only scholarships designed for women ages 30 and older, the Worthy Scholarship (https://www.worthy.com/about/scholarship) targets women that are restarting and refocusing their lives thru educational advancement.

Inspired by each and everyone of these women,  Worthy Scholarship (https://www.worthy.com/about/scholarship)  is proud to have created this unique, and very special Scholarship for older women who are retargeting their lives, getting back on their feet and taking control thru wanting to educate themselves and continue to enhance themselves by learning.  It's just what women, single, divorced moms do, passionately.


Amazing women shared their stories. Three were chosen by a panel of outside experts.

One Scholarship recipient, Rayceana, who received the top $2500 award is so grateful, it has been life changing for her. It is so gratifying to know that we are making a difference and helping women move ahead in their lives, like Rayceana states, we believed in her.

"School is coming along great. Your Worthy scholarship truly served as an amazing tipping point for me. Having my photo and essay on your blog gave me the courage to be substantially more open about my story and since I have spoken at a reintegration conference telling my story, and involved myself more in the prison-to-school pipeline movement in the community. It has been an honor to be the recipient of this prestigious award. I cannot tell you enough how thankful I am for wonderful businesses like Worthy.com, who believe in women making their dreams come true."  Rayceana R. Rocha

Share her story and the information about the 2017 Scholarship with your audience.

Worthy Scholarship (https://www.worthy.com/about/scholarship)

Media Contact
Judy Herbst
Director Marketing & PR
7189160928
***@worthy.com
End
Source:Worthy Inc
Email:***@worthy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share