MBMA Welcomes New Members Sukup Steel Structures and Building Products Development

-- www.mbma.com:The membership of the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (http://www.mbma.com/)(MBMA) continues to grow in 2017. The addition of Sukup Steel Structures LLC as a new Building Systems member and Building Products Development as an Associate member exemplifies the growth and importance of the MBMA as a leader in the low-rise, non-residential building market.The MBMA serves as the voice of the metal building systems industry, providing leadership, research and education to help introduce architects, engineers and owners to the benefits of choosing metal building systems. MBMA has three membership categories: Building Systems members, consisting of metal building systems manufacturers;Associate members, consisting of metal building systems suppliers; and A/E members, consisting of architecture and engineering firms and service providers. All members are industry advocates who promote metal as the preferred building solution for virtually any end-use.MBMA members work with design professionals, educators, building code officials and others. They provide durable products and design information to the industry through the involvement of member committees in research, which leads to industry improvements and innovation. Additional member benefits include exclusive access to industry news updates and monthly, quarterly and annual statistics, unique continuing education opportunities, and publication discounts.Sukup Steel Structures LLC designs and manufactures metal building systems that are 100% produced in the USA in Ambridge, Pa. Building Products Development (BPD) was formed in 2002 and specializes in designing, manufacturing and testing a variety of clips for standing seam roofs. BPD also produces a range of products such as bearing plates, gutter hangers and other metal building accessories. The company is headquartered in Logansport, Ind.MBMA's members continually work to educate and inspire the greater building community. To learn more about membership opportunities, contact mbma@mbma.com._________Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.