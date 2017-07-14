News By Tag
Agenda Topics Announced for CIMdata's PLM Road Map 2017
Now in its 24th year, this event will take place in conjunction with PDT Europe in Gothenburg, Sweden.
PLM Road Map 2017 brings together the perspectives of thought leaders within automotive, aerospace & defense, and other industries who are evolving their company's PLM solutions to support new business opportunities and value propositions by simplifying, standardizing, and providing multi-faceted views into their PLM information repositories. The theme for this year's event is "Digitalization:
•PLM: A Key Enabler for Digitalization
•Digitalization and the Internet of Things
•Meeting the Demands of Social and Analytics on PLM to Deliver New Business Value
•Multi-View Bill of Material – A Collaboration Between Business OEMs to Harmonize the Process and PLM Solution for Multi-View BOM Management
•PLM, Industry 4.0, and Digitalization
•The Digital Thread for Aerospace and Defense: What are We Certifying with Regulators Using Model-Based Definition?
•High Volume Global Collaboration with Fully Automated ITAR Compliance on a Strategic Weapon System
•Integrating PLM with Other Enterprise Domain Solutions to Support Digitalization
Speakers will provide attendees with examples from the automotive, aerospace & defense, and other industries that illustrate how they are successfully addressing these pressing topics.
"CIMdata is committed to delivering high client value with our PLM Road Map conferences and we are very excited to offer this program in conjunction with PDT Europe," stated Ms. Cheryl Peck, CIMdata's Director of Marketing and PLM Road Map Conference Director. "The agenda topics we have put together for PLM Road Map 2017 are central to the next step in the evolution of PLM—digitalization. However, digitalization goes beyond PLM, exploiting the company's PLM resources in a broader business context. In this new context, PLM is central, but to achieve these new possibilities the PLM resources must evolve to be more accessible, understandable, and flexible to serve a broader range of business uses."
PLM Road Map 2017, in collaboration with PDT Europe, is the must-attend event for PLM industry leaders and PLM practitioners globally—providing independent education and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root.
For more information visit: http://www.cimdata.com/
