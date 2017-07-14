News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Silver Peak and China Telecom Shanghai Announce Global Partnership
Leading International Service Provider Expands Managed Services Portfolio; Offers New Managed SD-WAN Services Based on Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnectSP
China Telecom evaluated a range of SD-WAN solutions and selected EdgeConnectSP based on the completeness of its advanced features and capabilities - all integrated into a single-device solution - with the added extensibility and seamless integration with the China Telecom NetCare monitoring and management platform. An additional advantage of the Silver Peak SD-WAN solution is that it enables China Telecom to offer tiered managed SD-WAN services (https://www.silver-
The Silver Peak partnership and EdgeConnectSP SD-WAN solution provide China Telecom with the expanded global network reach it requires to serve multinational clients with cost effective connectivity, leveraging commodity broadband, while meeting each clients' unique application Service Level Agreements (SLAs). The partnership enables China Telecom to:
· Extend network reach to multi-national corporations around the globe
· Deliver tiered WAN optimization services with Unity Boost
· Provide SaaS optimization to maintain consistent cloud application performance
· Assure secure WAN connectivity with best-in-class security alliances (https://www.silver-
· Support a broad range of enterprise use cases (https://www.silver-
· Offer complete integration with its NetCare network management platform
China Telecom Shanghai Ideal Information Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. will partner with Westcon-Comstor to offer fulfilment and integration services of the underlying Silver Peak EdgeConnectSP SD-WAN solution. Utilizing the EdgeConnect RESTful API, Westcon-Comstor has fully integrated EdgeConnectSP into the CT NetCare unified customer network monitoring and management platform. This enables China Telecom to offer real-time and proactive managed SD-WAN service monitoring and management to existing and new clients.
"We are pleased to add managed SD-WAN services to our market leading WAN services portfolio," said Cao Zheng, manager of network management expert business department, China Telecom Shanghai Ideal Information Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. "By partnering with the industry leader Silver Peak, we can accelerate growth and expand our customer base by offering cost effective global WAN connectivity to our existing Chinese multinational clients and attract new multinational clients that seek low-cost WAN connectivity across their sites in China. Add to this the integration of EdgeConnectSP into our NetCare platform and we can proactively monitor and manage each client's SD-WAN service to deliver an exceptional customer support experience."
"We're partnering with two industry leaders, Silver Peak and China Telecom to bring managed SD-WAN services to our joint clients across China and around the world," said Wilson Ho, managing director, Westcon-Comstor, Asia. "In addition to fulfilment and integration services we will provide an in-country Silver Peak presence and the local expertise to expedite managed SD-WAN service deployments to quickly bring the full power of SD-WAN to our existing and new joint multi-national clients."
"We are excited to partner with one of the world's largest service providers, China Telecom, to bring fully managed tiered SD-WAN services to multi-national enterprises that are struggling with management challenges associated with cost effective global connectivity while maintaining WAN performance and security" said Shayne Stubbs, vice president service provider and cloud, Silver Peak. "With Westcon-Comstor at the ready to provide turnkey fulfillment and integration services along with a strong in-country presence in China we are confident that we can deliver unprecedented levels of flexibility and value to our joint customers."
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse