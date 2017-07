Top 5 Patch Management Mistakes

Cloud Management Suite Releases List of IT Patch Management Pitfalls

Patch Management Mistakes Whitepaper

Heidi Smith

-- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT management technology, has released a list of top five patch management oversights. After a year with global cyberattacks such as WannaCry and Petya ransomware, the list aims to protect companies from critical vulnerabilities and future outbreaks.The mistakes include:. major security events target vulnerabilities that have been previously addressedassigning specific permissions for each application prevents security risksallowing vendors to push out updates can break critical business applications: insufficient reporting does not allow organizations to know if they are fully protectedIT environments require constant prioritizing, such as third-party patch patching and device managementWhen the next ransomware attack occurs, these pitfalls will contribute to the spread of malware. A critical patch management approach can provide companies security and assurance that its systems are fully protected.To download the whitepaper, please visit: www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/ top-5-patch- mistakes Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-kind agentless, Cloud Management Suite (CMS); For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com