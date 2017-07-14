 

Top 5 Patch Management Mistakes

Cloud Management Suite Releases List of IT Patch Management Pitfalls
 
Patch Management Mistakes Whitepaper
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT management technology, has released a list of top five patch management oversights. After a year with global cyberattacks such as WannaCry and Petya ransomware, the list aims to protect companies from critical vulnerabilities and future outbreaks.

The mistakes include:

·      Delaying patching. major security events target vulnerabilities that have been previously addressed

·      Granting administrator rights to users: assigning specific permissions for each application prevents security risks

·      Letting vendors auto-update: allowing vendors to push out updates can break critical business applications

·      Relying on default software update programs: insufficient reporting does not allow organizations to know if they are fully protected

·      Evaluating strategy at a large-scale: IT environments require constant prioritizing, such as third-party patch patching and device management

When the next ransomware attack occurs, these pitfalls will contribute to the spread of malware. A critical patch management approach can provide companies security and assurance that its systems are fully protected.

To download the whitepaper, please visit: www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/top-5-patch-mistakes

About Verismic Software

Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-kind agentless, Cloud Management Suite (CMS); For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com.

