AFS Software Ranked as Best-in-Class for Merchandising and Guided Selling by Consumer Goods Analysts
Promotion Optimization Institute Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2017 - Dale Hagemeyer
The report recognizes the growth of AFS' global customer base, as well as the functional breadth and depth of its two offerings designed to scale and fit varying market and organizational requirements. The flagship solution, AFS RE Enterprise (http://www.afsi.com/
"We are pleased to be recognized as Best-in-Class in both the Guided Selling and Merchandising categories in the latest POI research, as well as the unique value our relationship with Microsoft brings to the table," said Joe Bellini, CEO of AFS Technologies. "We would like to thank POI for recognizing our diligence and hard work in their research."
The POI Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring highlights key insights for sales, marketing and merchandising executives including the best-in-class across, but not limited to, user experience, analytical capabilities, product vision, and configurability. In the 2017 report, 25+ solutions from 20 vendors were evaluated, identifying best-in-class capabilities and recommendations for excellence to help improve the overall retail and shopper experience. The full report from POI can be accessed here (http://poinstitute.com/
About the Promotion Optimization Institute
POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving the promotion and distribution of consumer goods. Members of POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM)™ program, and industry-leading summits around the globe. POI aims to instill a financial and metrics-based discipline not typically found with other trade groups. The goal of our innovative approach is collaborative promotion optimization. The focus is on the customer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies. Executive advisory boards keep us apprised of industry needs and help us provide desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia. For more information:
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is a leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.
Contact
Ian Faith
Global Marketing, AFS Technologies
***@afsi.com
