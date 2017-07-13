 
News By Tag
* Poi
* Merchandising
* Guided Selling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

AFS Software Ranked as Best-in-Class for Merchandising and Guided Selling by Consumer Goods Analysts

Promotion Optimization Institute Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2017 - Dale Hagemeyer
 
 
POI
POI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Poi
* Merchandising
* Guided Selling

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Reports

PHOENIX - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- AFS Technologies, aleading global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, is proud to announce its Retail Execution solutions have been ranked Best-in-Class for both the Guided Selling and Merchandising categories by the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI (http://poinstitute.com/)) in their just released Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods 2017.

The report recognizes the growth of AFS' global customer base, as well as the functional breadth and depth of its two offerings designed to scale and fit varying market and organizational requirements. The flagship solution, AFS RE Enterprise (http://www.afsi.com/retail-execution-sfa-store-merchandisers/) reflects best practices from deployments in many of the largest global CG organizations, and POP System 6 (http://thepopsystem.com/), a nimble, flexible, multitenant SaaS solution that can be can be deployed in a matter of days.  Also highlighted in the report is the strength of the AFS relationship with Microsoft (https://enterprise.microsoft.com/en-us/articles/industrie...) across development, technology and platform, services, and existing software solutions, unique in the Retail Execution solution category.

"We are pleased to be recognized as Best-in-Class in both the Guided Selling and Merchandising categories in the latest POI research, as well as the unique value our relationship with Microsoft brings to the table," said Joe Bellini, CEO of AFS Technologies. "We would like to thank POI for recognizing our diligence and hard work in their research."

The POI Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring highlights key insights for sales, marketing and merchandising executives including the best-in-class across, but not limited to, user experience, analytical capabilities, product vision, and configurability. In the 2017 report, 25+ solutions from 20 vendors were evaluated, identifying best-in-class capabilities and recommendations for excellence to help improve the overall retail and shopper experience. The full report from POI can be accessed here (http://poinstitute.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/POIVend...).

About the Promotion Optimization Institute

POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving the promotion and distribution of consumer goods. Members of POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM)™ program, and industry-leading summits around the globe. POI aims to instill a financial and metrics-based discipline not typically found with other trade groups. The goal of our innovative approach is collaborative promotion optimization. The focus is on the customer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies. Executive advisory boards keep us apprised of industry needs and help us provide desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia. For more information: Visit www.poinstitute.com or contact Michael Kantor Founder & CEO Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) 914-319-7309 mkantor@p-o-i.org

About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is a leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.

To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.

Contact
Ian Faith
Global Marketing, AFS Technologies
***@afsi.com
End
Source:
Email:***@afsi.com Email Verified
Tags:Poi, Merchandising, Guided Selling
Industry:Business
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AFS Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share