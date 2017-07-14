AFS Technologies Adds Executive Supporting TPM for the Retail Industry

Expanding its World Class Talent Base to Help its Consumer Goods Manufacturers Improve the Return on Their Trade Spending Investment.

-- AFS Technologies, a leading global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, is proud to announce that Kurt Kaiser has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development for the Trade Promotion Management (TPM) solution group. Kaiser joins AFS from Nielsen where he served in consulting, product management, and business development roles related to price & promotion analytics, revenue management, trade promotion optimization (TPO), and TPM. Kaiser brings 21 years of sales and trade spend-focused experience having also worked in consumer goods account management, sales operations, trade marketing, and technology."We view our people as one of our key differentiators, our product managers and developers are world-class experts, designing purpose-built solutions to meet and exceed the demands of companies moving at the speed of business." Said Joe Bellini, CEO. "Our select services teams give AFS customer partners the ability to have systems implemented and integrated with minimal disruption and maximum benefit. Adding Kurt Kaiser to our team expands our great talent base and gives our customer partners a further advantage over our competition."Said Kaiser, "AFS has industry-leading software solutions, an excellent reputation for implementation and support, and a compelling product roadmap. These elements make the company a great partner for consumer goods manufacturers seeking to improve how they manage trade spending. I'm excited to help AFS customers achieve this goal."AFS Technologies (AFS) is a leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.