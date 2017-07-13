News By Tag
Abiquiu's The Casita Del Lago Vacation Rental Earns 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate Of Excellence Award
The Casita del Lago lakefront vacation rental is the only area vacation rental to win the award.
"We are thrilled to receive this award for The Casita del Lago and to be the first and only vacation rental in Abiquiu to ever receive this distinction. We work very hard to provide outstanding vacation experiences and deliver exceptional service to our guests, and this award shows a consistent level of commitment from our entire team to quality care and service," said Carolyn Calfee, owner and CEO of The Casita del Lago. "We thank all our guests who select our home for their vacation, many of whom return year after year, and for taking the time to leave us honest reviews."
"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the right property at the right price."
The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.
For more information, contact The Casita del Lago at info@thecasitadellago.com or http://www.AbiquiuNM.com.
About The Casita del Lago
The Casita del Lago is a vacation rental home on Abiquiu Lake, in Abiquiu, New Mexico. Now in its 7th year of business, the Casita provides travelers with a two bedroom, two bath, fully furnished rental home in the Land of Enchantment, made famous by Georgia O'Keeffe, the stunningly beautiful vistas, landscapes and lake, and the area history. The lakefront home sits on 22 acres with incredible views from every direction. More information about The Casita del Lago is available at http://www.abiquiunm.com/
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-
Contact
The Casita del Lago on Abiquiu Lake
www.thecasitadellago.com
info@thecasitadellago.com
