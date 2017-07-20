 
News By Tag
* Strategy
* Becoming Great
* Vision
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Syracuse
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Just Released: Life Is a Game by Jim Copeland

Life Is a Game: Your Success Depends on How You Play It by Jim Copeland
 
 
Life Is a Game
Life Is a Game
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Strategy
Becoming Great
Vision

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Syracuse - New York - US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Sometimes you have to do something no one else has done to be something no one else has been.

Life Is a Game is a riveting yet powerful book that causes you to reflect on your life and propel yourself to greatness. Jim Copeland gives examples from his own life to relate the success concepts to everyday life. Life Is a Game shows you that all you need is inside of you, through a variety of quotes, affirmations, and reflections. Take a journey of self-reflection as you read this book.

The book is broken into three parts, and each part will transition you into consistent success. This book is special because it speaks affirmation through the "note to the reader" sections and "word of encouragement" sections. Each part builds on the rest, leading you on a journey to discovering and reflecting on your life, strengths, relationships, and ambitions.  Life is a game—your success lies in how you play it.

Your greatness begins and ends with your vision.

About the Book:
Life is a Game by Jim Copeland
Release Date: 7/20/17
Price: $14.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-37-9
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes&Noble, IndieBound, and Cokesbury. Kindle, Nook, and Google Play formats also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/search?index=books&linkCode...

About the Author:

Jim Copeland is an award-winning leader, author, and motivator. He earned his undergraduate degree in speech communications and master's degree in secondary education, coupled with being a licensed special education teacher, his passion for youth has consistently grown over the years. He has a diverse background working with challenging populations stemming from special needs, incarcerated adults, and low-income, at-risk youth. He was also a scholarship athlete at Texas A&M-Commerce. Mr. Copeland has impacted and exhorted thousands of youth and adults. He resides in North Carolina with his wife Tiffany and their children, Essence, Trinity, and Jimmy.
End
Source:5 Fold Media
Email:***@5foldmedia.com
Posted By:***@5foldmedia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
5 Fold Media, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share