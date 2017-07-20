News By Tag
Just Released: Life Is a Game by Jim Copeland
Life Is a Game: Your Success Depends on How You Play It by Jim Copeland
Life Is a Game is a riveting yet powerful book that causes you to reflect on your life and propel yourself to greatness. Jim Copeland gives examples from his own life to relate the success concepts to everyday life. Life Is a Game shows you that all you need is inside of you, through a variety of quotes, affirmations, and reflections. Take a journey of self-reflection as you read this book.
The book is broken into three parts, and each part will transition you into consistent success. This book is special because it speaks affirmation through the "note to the reader" sections and "word of encouragement"
Your greatness begins and ends with your vision.
About the Book:
Life is a Game by Jim Copeland
Release Date: 7/20/17
Price: $14.95
ISBN: 978-1-942056-
To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes&Noble, IndieBound, and Cokesbury. Kindle, Nook, and Google Play formats also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order bulk directly from the publisher.
Buy it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author:
Jim Copeland is an award-winning leader, author, and motivator. He earned his undergraduate degree in speech communications and master's degree in secondary education, coupled with being a licensed special education teacher, his passion for youth has consistently grown over the years. He has a diverse background working with challenging populations stemming from special needs, incarcerated adults, and low-income, at-risk youth. He was also a scholarship athlete at Texas A&M-Commerce. Mr. Copeland has impacted and exhorted thousands of youth and adults. He resides in North Carolina with his wife Tiffany and their children, Essence, Trinity, and Jimmy.
