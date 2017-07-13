 
News By Tag
* Fertility
* Women S Health
* Microfluidics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St Neots
  Cambridgeshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Single cell RNA-sequencing to offer miscarriage hope

A new technique – single cell RNA-sequencing – may offer answers and hope to the 200,000 mothers and partners affected by pregnancy loss in the UK every year.
 
 
Emma Lucas with Dolomite Bio’s Single Cell RNA-S
Emma Lucas with Dolomite Bio’s Single Cell RNA-S
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fertility
Women S Health
Microfluidics

Industry:
Science

Location:
St Neots - Cambridgeshire - England

Subject:
Products

ST NEOTS, England - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- A new technique – single cell RNA-sequencing – may offer answers and hope to the 200,000 mothers and partners affected by pregnancy loss in the UK every year. In partnership with Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research, scientists at the University of Warwick are currently running preliminary studies using the technique, as Emma Lucas, a postdoctoral researcherin Professor Jan Brosens' laboratory, explained: "We are interested in the transcriptome of the endometrium and how it might be different in patients who suffer from recurrent miscarriages or infertility. We are looking for changes in cell populations, which could indicate whether or not a patient will go on to have a successful pregnancy. In the past, we've studied the tissue as a whole, but the varying contributions from different cell types muddy the water – we need to isolate the populations using single cell RNA-sequencing."

"We came across a publication describing a technique by Macosko et al.1 and – after weighing up some of the complications associated with creating an in-house set-up – we decided to go with Dolomite Bio's Single Cell RNA-Seq System; we fell in love with it when we first saw it. We did our first run within a month of it being installed in February 2017, and it's so quick and easy to use that we have completed the validation tests and are now gathering data. We appreciate the flexibility of the set-up – we are not constrained to using Dolomite Bio reagents and its open, modular design makes it very easy to troubleshoot, should any problems arise."

Emma concluded: "Our preliminary data is very promising and we hope it is going to help secure further funding, which will enable us to improve our understanding, and target treatments more appropriately."

For more information, visit www.dolomite-bio.com/applications/single-cell-rna-seq/

1 Macosko E et al. (2015). Highly parallel genome-wide expression profiling of individual cells using nanoliter droplets. Cell 161(5), 1202-14
End
Source:Dolomite Bio
Email:***@kdm-communications.com Email Verified
Phone:01480405333
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
kdm Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share