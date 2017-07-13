Product Placement – DermoViva Face Mask

Infused with natural ingredients, including fuller's earth, it does not contain harmful chemicals such as parabens and phthalates that can harm delicate facial skin

-- Dubai, 19 July, 2017 – In a regular skin care routine of cleansing, scrubbing, toning and moisturizing, face mask is often left out to be done occasionally with facials. However, facial masks are the most pampering treatment for skin, can also be relaxing and provide a spa-like experience. Infused with essential oils, they remove all left-over impurities and excess oil as well as moisturize the skin in under 15 minutes for a glowing effect.DermoViva, one of the leading skin care brands in the region, has introduced a complete range of DermoViva Face Masks in four variants to encourage women in the region to adopt facial mask in their comprehensive skin care routine. Infused with natural ingredients, including fuller's earth, it does not contain harmful chemicals such as parabens and phthalates that can harm delicate facial skin.DermoViva Tea Tree Clarifying Face Mask is fortified with oil-controlling herbal ingredients such as tea-tree oil, neem and green lime and gives an invigorated and refreshed look to oily and acne-prone skin. DermoViva Saffron Fairness Face Mask, on the other hand, is enriched with fairness-enhancing natural ingredients such as saffron, turmeric and sandalwood that is effective in eliminating blemishes and dark spots for a radiant skin.The third variant, DermoViva Almond Firming Face Mask, has ingredients that have skin tightening properties such as almond, aloe vera and honey that not only makes the skin firm but also moist and soft. Lastly, there is a peel-off variant – DermoViva Olive Purifying Peel Off Mask – which is formulated with green olive, tea tree oil and licorice. These natural ingredients hydrate the facial skin and at the same time, remove deep settled impurities to make the skin visibly younger, glowing and beautiful.DermoViva Face Mask is available in an attractive 150 ml tube for AED 15 throughout supermarkets and beauty stores in the UAE.