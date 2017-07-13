 
News By Tag
* Multiwell
* Multipad
* Offshoredrilling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Multi-Well Drilling Market Will Generate $62.8bn in 2017

 
 
vg Logo
vg Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Multiwell
Multipad
Offshoredrilling

Industry:
Business

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Reports

LONDON - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new 153 page Multi-Well Drilling Market Forecast 2017-2027: By Application (Offshore and Onshore) plus Leading Players and Regional Forecast indicates that the Multi-Well Drilling market will generate $62.8bn in 2017.

The report contains 180 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Multi-Well Drilling market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 in terms of revenues for the global market, as well as for regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and Middle East), with a further analysis of the leading countries within these regions.

The report also includes forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the two submarkets covering: Offshore and Onshore.

In addition, thereportcontains a dedicated leading companies' chapter including extensive profiles, financials, recent developments and business strategies for 10 leading companies operating within the Multi-Well Drilling market.

The Multi-Well Drilling Market Forecast 2017-2027: By Application (Offshore and Onshore) plus Leading Players and Regional Forecast will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Multi-Well Drilling market and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the Multi-Well Drilling market.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the energy, telecoms, pharmaceutical, defence and materials sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Source:
Email:***@visiongain.com Email Verified
Tags:Multiwell, Multipad, Offshoredrilling
Industry:Business
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Visiongain PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share