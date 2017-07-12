 
Industry News





Hybrid Studios Receives Certificate of Recognition

Award given for establishing business in Santa Ana, California
 
 
Hybrid Studios recognized by the City of Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Orange County recording studios and soundstage, Hybrid Studios, received a certificate of recognition from the city of Santa Ana on June 20th. Councilmember Juan Villegas, a 27-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, presented the certificate to Hybrid founders Patrick Akhamlich and Billy Klein in recognition of establishing business in Santa Ana.

"We're humbled to receive this certificate of recognition from councilman Villegas and the city of Santa Ana" said Akhamlich, "It's always an honor to be recognized by the community."

A video of the recognition ceremony and Akhamlich's remarks can be seen below.

https://santaana.granicus.com/videos/1197/player?autoplay=0&start=1509&stop=1676


About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/.

Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
