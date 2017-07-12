News By Tag
Hybrid Studios Receives Certificate of Recognition
Award given for establishing business in Santa Ana, California
"We're humbled to receive this certificate of recognition from councilman Villegas and the city of Santa Ana" said Akhamlich, "It's always an honor to be recognized by the community."
A video of the recognition ceremony and Akhamlich's remarks can be seen below.
https://santaana.granicus.com/
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit https://www.hybridstudiosca.com/
Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
