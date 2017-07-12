News By Tag
Wood Palace Kitchens now running recipe contest
Winning entry to receive cash prize and spot on local restaurant menu
The contest is being presented, run and judged by Wood Palace Kitchens. Entrants must adhere to the following criteria:
• You must at be 18 years old to enter
• Recipes must be original to you or your family; submissions cannot infringe on any copyright or the intellectual property of others
• You may enter as many recipes as you would like
• Your entry must be relatively easy to prepare in a reasonable timeframe and use common, readily available ingredients
The winning entrant will receive a $250 American Express card. But wait, there's much more! Wood Palace Kitchens will hold a special event in September to celebrate the winning recipe by having a guest chef prepare it in the WPK showroom kitchen before a live audience. To further sweeten things, the star recipe will be featured at the chef's restaurant! The winning recipe will also be featured on Wood Palace Recipe Cards.
No purchase is necessary to enter; the winning entry will be announced in early September.
Wood Palace Kitchens is currently promoting the contest on Facebook; however, this promotion is in no way associated with Facebook. Entrant information will be received by Wood Palace Kitchens and not posted on Facebook. The information provided by participants will only be used for determining a winner and for an occasional email communication.
The Facebook campaign includes an attached entry form to be completed and emailed to WPK Marketing Director Joe Zinni at jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com
"Excited doesn't come close to describing how the entire WPK staff feels about this recipe contest," said Tim Holick, CEO of Wood Palace Kitchens. "No matter if you're a novice, highly-skilled or somewhere in between cook – if you have an amazing recipe to share, be our guest – your dish just may wind up on a restaurant menu!"
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
