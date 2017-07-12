 
Industry News





AxessPointe Community Health Centers featured in American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

 
 
AKRON, Ohio - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) recognized AxessPointe's built-in 340B pharmacy in their national April 2017 publication, "Opportunities for Sustainable Pharmacy Services in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)."

The pharmacy is located within the Arlington Street clinic in Akron, Ohio. 340B clinics provide low-income patients with more affordable prescriptions. The savings are used to support and expand the clinic's other services.

The Pharmacy Department provides monthly, hour-long in-services for providers. These in-services have made significant changes to the prescribing patterns of the clinic, including increased savings and improved patient outcomes.

The department relies on pharmacy residents and students to expand its clinical services and allow more pharmacists to experience our interdisciplinary care model.

AxessPointe plans to expand the pharmacy to their clinic in Kent, Ohio on Gougler Avenue. The implementation of the Kent pharmacy is planned for September 2017.

ASHP is a national professional organization that represents the interests of pharmacists practicing in hospitals, health maintenance organizations, long-term care facilities and other elements of health care.

AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. is a federally qualified health center (or FQHC, commonly called a community health center) with five current sites in Northeast Ohio, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton. A FQHC is a not-for-profit corporation that delivers primary medical, dental and preventive health services in medically underserved areas. AxessPointe also provides behavioral health and OB-GYN services. Originally named Akron Community Health Resources, Inc., the first center was located in Akron, and received funding in 1994 from the Bureau of Primary Health Care to establish the first federally qualified health center in Summit County. AxessPointe now employs more than 100 care providers at its five locations. Visit http://axesspointe.org to learn more.
Source:AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc.
Email:***@axesspointe.org Email Verified
Phone:3305648651
