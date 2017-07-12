 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Small Distinctive Hotels Feature The Latest Culinary Trends For Summer

From Farm-to-Table and Craft Breweries to Interpretations of Costa Rican Gastronomy
 
 
COSTA RICA SDH
COSTA RICA SDH
 
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Costa Rica's Small Distinctive Hotelscollection is preparing for this summer season by featuring culinary options that are easy to enjoy across the country's diverse ecosystems, from the rainforest and haciendas to the city. Each member hotel is offering its own unique take on the latest trends on the culinary scene, while maintaining the association's own distinct standards. A perfectly seasoned start to your summer getaway.

The fusion of traditional Costa Rican dishes with the latest international techniques has taken hold at many SDH properties. Capitán Suizo Beachfront Boutique Hotel's Executive Chef, Julio Moina, offers a mix of international dishes and classic Costa Rican cuisine accompanied by live marimba music.

Villa Caletas' El Pelícano Beach Bar Restaurant offers a beautiful untouched beach area in which to relax and unwind under the coconut trees while savoring light and natural beach-inspired dishes and fresh fruit cocktails.

For traditional Costa Rican cuisine, Peace Lodge -- located an hour away from capital city San Jose -- offers a variety of traditional country dishes, served amid views of waterfall-accented mountains. The port hotel of Hotel Casa Turire, meanwhile, offers local dishes from the Turrialba region including sugar cane ice scream, a traditional dessert from Costa Rica.

Given Costa Rica's vast natural resources, one of the most popular -- and possibly most organic -- culinary trends to be embraced by SDH chefs is the use of naturally grown, farm-to-table ingredients for their food.

Alma Del Pacifico's Mosaic Restaurant offers gastronomy with international flair and local inspiration, featuring fresh seafood and produce, with many fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in the hotel's own gardens. The restaurant offers views of the beach and gardens from every table.

For those looking for a more communal experience, Nicuesa Lodge, on the south side of the country, hosts meals at a large table where all guests sit and eat at the same time. This facilitates communication among all diners, who share their day's adventures, be that sport fishing, snorkeling in crystal-clear waters full of marine life or any of the many more water activities.

Craft-beer enthusiasts will enjoy the Belmar Hotel's treetop beer-tastings, offering special views of the Costa Rica's cloud forest.

The restaurant at Grano de Oro, ensconced in a converted Tropical Victorian mansion, offers fine dining from French chef Francis Canal. The restaurant is one of the country's top culinary experiences.  Specialty dishes are the pork tenderloin with Bordelaise sauce, the viera and the foie gras, which can be paired with some of the best wines from around the world – all conveniently stored in the restaurant's cellar.

For more Information on Small Distinctive Hotels, please visit:  www.distinctivehotels.com

