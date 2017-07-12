News By Tag
GIS Cloud is Expanding to Brazil
As a result of the MundoGEO#Connect conference, 99GEO, a company specialized in mapping, aero-photogrammetry and topography has become an official reseller of GIS Cloud solutions in Brazil.
In the words of Igor Farkaš, Business Development Manager at GIS Cloud:
The MundoGEO conference and the success we had there gave us confidence that Brazilian market is ready for GIS Cloud solutions. We are excited to expand our presence in Brazil with the help of our local partner and we're certain that our existing and future clients will benefit from having a local support and GIS Cloud applications in the local language.
99GEO will work on promoting and distributing GIS Cloud solutions in Brazil, which also includes technical support and consulting. For GIS Cloud's Brazilian, and other Portuguese-speaking users, this means that technical support is now available in Portuguese in different time zones.
Because of great interest in the government sector, GIS Cloud also decided to release pricing in local currency which will help government organizations adopt GIS Cloud solutions without any restrictions.
For more information, send an e-mail at contato(at)giscloud.com and visit GIS Cloud web page in Portuguese (br.giscloud.com)
Interested in becoming GIS Cloud Partner?
Check out the webinar about the GIS Cloud Partnership Program and visit the Partners page (http://www.giscloud.com/
Contact
Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud
***@giscloud.com
