 
News By Tag
* Gis
* Mapping
* Brazil
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

GIS Cloud is Expanding to Brazil

 
 
GIS Cloud in Brazil
GIS Cloud in Brazil
NEW YORK - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- This May, GIS Cloud team sponsored and participated at the MundoGEO#Connect Latin America conference in São Paulo, Brazil.

As a result of the MundoGEO#Connect conference, 99GEO, a company specialized in mapping, aero-photogrammetry and topography has become an official reseller of GIS Cloud solutions in Brazil.

In the words of Igor Farkaš, Business Development Manager at GIS Cloud:

The MundoGEO conference and the success we had there gave us confidence that Brazilian market is ready for GIS Cloud solutions. We are excited to expand our presence in Brazil with the help of our local partner and we're certain that our existing and future clients will benefit from having a local support and GIS Cloud applications in the local language.

99GEO will work on promoting and distributing GIS Cloud solutions in Brazil, which also includes technical support and consulting. For GIS Cloud's Brazilian, and other Portuguese-speaking users, this means that technical support is now available in Portuguese in different time zones.

Because of great interest in the government sector, GIS Cloud also decided to release pricing in local currency which will help government organizations adopt GIS Cloud solutions without any restrictions.

For more information, send an e-mail at contato(at)giscloud.com and visit GIS Cloud web page in Portuguese (br.giscloud.com).

Interested in becoming GIS Cloud Partner?

Check out the webinar about the GIS Cloud Partnership Program and visit the Partners page (http://www.giscloud.com/partners) where you can find the contact details.

Contact
Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud
***@giscloud.com
End
Source:
Email:***@giscloud.com Email Verified
Tags:Gis, Mapping, Brazil
Industry:Software
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GIS Cloud PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share