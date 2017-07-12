 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes Las Vegas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Palisades at Blackstone Offers Luxury Within Reach

 
 
The Grayson plan pictured here is a fantastic single-family home.
The Grayson plan pictured here is a fantastic single-family home.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes Las Vegas

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sacramento - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar's luxury community Palisades at Blackstone offers a great opportunity to own in an upscale masterplanned community. This community now has new homes for sale with fall move-in dates, and only a limited number of view homesites are available. Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly if they want to get into this award-winning masterplan.

"When you buy a new Lennar home at Palisades, you really are getting the total package," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Beautiful well-designed and well-built homes, fantastic Everyting's Included® features, a great location and resort-inspired amenities."

Lennar's collection of homes at Palisades at Blackstone offers homeshoppers four distinctive floorplans for homebuyers to choose from that range in size approximately from 1,429 to 2,426 square feet. Featured in this collection is The Grayson plan, a beautiful two-story home that provides four bedrooms and three bathrooms atop 2,198 square feet. Homes at Palisades are priced starting from the $400,000s and showcase open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens, luxurious master suites with upscale bathrooms and walk-in closets and valuable Everything's Included® features.

Lennar's signature Everything's Include® program adds tremendous value to every new home at Palisades by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. Today's popular upgrades and extras all come simply included, so homeshoppers never have to stress over the increase in price. At Palisades, these items include solar, granite-slab countertops and backsplashes, European or shaker-style cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer, the latest in home automation from trusted brands and so much more.

Located inside the award-winning Blackstone masterplan, residents also relish access to upscale amenities. Set in the center of the community is The Club, an exclusive amenity center that features three sparkling spools, a spa, large workout facility, aerobics room, locker rooms, massage room, children's play room with outdoor yard, large multipurpose gathering area with adjoining catering kitchen and living room and more. Outdoor amenities include a tot lot playground, shady pavilions, courtyard gazebos, fountains and an outdoor fireplace.

Palisades at Blackstone is now open and selling seven days a week. Visit the Welcome Home Center located at 8018 Ryland Drive, just off Latrobe Road in El Dorado Hills or call 916-905-1618 to make an appointment. View floorplans, renderings, full feature lists and other now selling communities by visiting www.lennar.com/sacramento.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes Las Vegas
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share