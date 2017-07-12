News By Tag
Palisades at Blackstone Offers Luxury Within Reach
"When you buy a new Lennar home at Palisades, you really are getting the total package," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Beautiful well-designed and well-built homes, fantastic Everyting's Included® features, a great location and resort-inspired amenities."
Lennar's collection of homes at Palisades at Blackstone offers homeshoppers four distinctive floorplans for homebuyers to choose from that range in size approximately from 1,429 to 2,426 square feet. Featured in this collection is The Grayson plan, a beautiful two-story home that provides four bedrooms and three bathrooms atop 2,198 square feet. Homes at Palisades are priced starting from the $400,000s and showcase open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens, luxurious master suites with upscale bathrooms and walk-in closets and valuable Everything's Included® features.
Lennar's signature Everything's Include® program adds tremendous value to every new home at Palisades by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. Today's popular upgrades and extras all come simply included, so homeshoppers never have to stress over the increase in price. At Palisades, these items include solar, granite-slab countertops and backsplashes, European or shaker-style cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer, the latest in home automation from trusted brands and so much more.
Located inside the award-winning Blackstone masterplan, residents also relish access to upscale amenities. Set in the center of the community is The Club, an exclusive amenity center that features three sparkling spools, a spa, large workout facility, aerobics room, locker rooms, massage room, children's play room with outdoor yard, large multipurpose gathering area with adjoining catering kitchen and living room and more. Outdoor amenities include a tot lot playground, shady pavilions, courtyard gazebos, fountains and an outdoor fireplace.
Palisades at Blackstone is now open and selling seven days a week. Visit the Welcome Home Center located at 8018 Ryland Drive, just off Latrobe Road in El Dorado Hills or call 916-905-1618 to make an appointment. View floorplans, renderings, full feature lists and other now selling communities by visiting www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
