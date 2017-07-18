Country(s)
Fletcher Of London - Curated Luxury Pet Products For Our Beautiful Beasts
Fletcher Of London are proud to announce the launch of their new website. A website where they will be curating the finest in goods for your pets and companions.
Lisa Enns, founder and owner of Fletcher Of London created a platform where she could bring together the finest in design and fashion trends for our companions. Curating items that will compliment home design and bring the vast array of bespoke pet product designers into one place. Ensuring that consumers have easy access to high quality products from luxury dog beds and luxury cat beds that match the design of your home, to a selection of fine Italian premium leather collars and leads for walks or quality feeding stations and bowls fit for a queen or king.
Lisa Enns created Fletcher Of London to be grounded in the ethics of caring for our beautiful beasts. As part of the vision of creating Fletcher of London, the welfare of animals is at the heart of the business. Fletcher Of London will be giving 5% of profits quarterly to a charity. Each quarter, people who visit the Fletcher Of London website will be able to vote for their nominated charity. As well a primary charity that visitors to the site will vote for, Fletcher Of London choosing a smaller charity that works in animal welfare. At the end of the quarter the donation will be split between the two organisations.
At launch, Fletcher Of London already has over 300 products and over 1000 variations of colours and sizes available for both cats and dogs. The range includes brands such as Lord Lou for their luxurious dog & cat beds that really have to be seen to be believed. Wooden frames that would fit a palace and keep your companions bed off the floor. Bowl & Bone Republic for the beautiful and unique feeding stations and colourful play toys for dogs. Charlie Chau offer a wide variety of products for dogs, including premium dog bedding in velour in very fashionable and modern colours. Cheshire & Wain provide fine quality hand stitched cat collars in a vast array of colours and styles, but all finished to an exceptional standard. Cloud 7 offer a wide range of stylish products from travel beds for dogs that fold into a tote bag, to sumptuous beds in muted and earthy tones. Codedimoda are renowned for producing the finest in Italian design, we've brought them onboard for bringing geometric elegance into the world of cat bedding, offering a high quality, colourful and stylish nest for our feline friends. Dogs & Horses for their stunning leather rolled leads and collars, available in contemporary colours and also a very vivid and modern selection of colours. House Of Paws for their stylish dog & cat feeding and accessories. Tweedmill for their very traditional 'country gentle-person' tweed collar and lead sets for dogs to bring a traditional elegant class to your companion.
One of the most exciting areas that Fletcher Of London are currently sourcing some great technology for dogs and cats to ensure that they are safe and sound when at home, monitored when they are out and about and in general their well being, we'll be updating our community as soon as we've finalised our selection for this area of the site.
The product range for Fletcher Of London will continue to grow over the coming months as more items are added to their range. All items that they sell come directly from their stock and are never drop-shipped. This is so that when items are made available to our loyal customers that they have been checked for quality and to ensure that they are of the right standard and quality to be on the Fletcher Of London website.
